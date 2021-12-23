We worship the cow as a mother, some people made it a crime to talk about it





Parliamentary elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled for early next year. Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Launching a veiled attack on the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that some people have made talking about cows a crime, but for us cows are revered as mothers. The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 22 development projects worth Rs 870 crore in his constituency of Lok Sabha, Varanasi, on Thursday. Addressing people after the inauguration of the development projects, the Prime Minister said, “Strengthening India’s dairy sector is one of the top priorities of our government. Talking about cows and “govardhan” has been called a crime by some people. crime for some people, but for us the cow is worshiped as a mother. People who laugh at cows and buffaloes forget that the 8 crore livelihood of families in the country is managed by such cattle. He said milk production in the country has increased by about 45 percent from 6 to 7 years ago. He said India accounts for around 22 percent of global milk production. The prime minister said Uttar Pradesh is not only the largest milk producing state in the country, but also remains well ahead in expanding the dairy sector. “I firmly believe that the new energy in the country’s white revolution that is the dairy and livestock sector can play a big role in changing the condition of farmers. Livestock can become a huge source of additional income. for the small farmers whose number is over 10 crore in the country Indian dairy products have a huge market abroad and we have a lot of growth potential, “he said. The Prime Minister also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on the occasion of his birthday today. “Today is the anniversary of the birth of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh ji. In his memory, the country is celebrating Farmers’ Day,” he said. Prior to the inauguration, the Prime Minister reviewed development plans with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath. Parliamentary elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled for early next year. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

