These are the toll roads which are free now, some are free Jokowi

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – There are currently free toll roads in Indonesia, although in the past there was a tariff. Most toll roads are decided by the government because they have passed the concession period until the president’s decision.

Some of the free toll roads come in the form of toll bridges that were built many years ago, starting with Suharto’s presidency.

Here are some of the currently free toll roads:

Suramadu toll bridge

The bridge that connects Surabaya and Madura was liberated by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on October 27, 2018. The bridge is now a toll-free road.

Around this time, Jokowi decided to release this bridge in order to obtain justice and increase growth in Madura. He also received the contribution of local traditional and religious leaders to free this bridge.

“We want the tourism, real estate and investment sectors to really move in Madura, so that as many job opportunities are opened up as possible,” Jokowi said, citing a statement (8/27 / 2018).

The bridge is owned by the government, although at the time of payment Jasa Marga, which has been the operator since 2009. However, this state-owned toll motorway company has not suffered any losses.

Flight over the Wonokromo tollgate

Citing the Decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia No. 24 of 1986 regarding the Surabaya – Gempol Tariff which was signed by President Suharto, it was written that the Wonokromo – Surabaya Bridge has been restored to its status as a public road toll-free.

This high toll road was only paid for five years before the second President of the Republic of Indonesia decided to make this toll free.

Previously, this toll road was designated as a toll road by Presidential Decree (Keppres) number 38 of 1981 regarding the designation of barrier-free toll roads and bridges to become toll roads and toll bridges.

Kapuas River Toll Road

This toll bridge was also built during the time of President Soeharto, who became the link between the town of Pontianak and the rest of West Kalimantan. It was built in a straight line over the Kapuas River in 1980.

It was designated as a toll bridge by Presidential Decree No. 38/1981 concerning the designation of highways and toll bridges which was also signed by Suharto.

Then, in 1991, the status of this toll bridge was changed by Presidential Decree No. 20 of 1991 regarding the modification of the status of the Pontianak Kapuas River Toll Bridge as a public bridge without toll roads.

Mojokerto toll bridge

This bridge was also built during the time of Suharto. The tariff charged for crossing this bridge reaches Rp. 50 for two wheels, three wheels, while for four wheels it can go up to 2.5 tons, Rp. 200, while for four wheels it is over 2 , 5 tons, Rp. 300.

However, this status of the bridge was revoked during the time of Megawati Soekarnoputri’s presidency. The revocation of the toll highway was carried out by Presidential Decree No. 37 of 2003.

Citarum Rajamandala Toll Bridge

The toll bridge that connects Bandung and Cianjur in West Java is also free by Megawati under Presidential Decree No. 37 of 2003.

In fact, the bridge which was built in the 1970s was designated as a toll bridge by Presidential Decree No. 34 of 1979. At that time, the tariff charged for cars was Rp 100, while for vehicles two-wheeled and three-wheeled was Rp. 50.

[Gambas:Video CNBC]

(Hi Hi)



