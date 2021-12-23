PM orders action over KP poll fiasco





ISLAMABAD / PESHAWAR:

Bolstered by an election rebuke in the ruling party stronghold, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mehmood Khan to serve show cause notices on lawmakers and leaders who have turned against the party’s decision and folds ”in the recent elections of local bodies.

The directives came following Prime Minister Imran’s meeting with the KP chief minister in the federal capital, in which the latter presented a report revealing the underlying reasons for the PTI’s defeat in the polls locals, party insiders said.

The report, submitted following allegations that some party members went against party decisions in favor of opponents, exposed internal differences and problems with the allocation of party tickets for the elections.

The report attributes the defeat of the PTI in the first phase of the elections to “mismanagement” and to the fact that “workers of the same party clashed in the elections”.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister took to his official Twitter account to appreciate the otherwise disappointing silver lining of the defeat and said that “amid the noise around KP LG [elections] no one realizes that these elections mark the beginning of a modern, decentralized LG system such as exists in successful democracies. “

However, in the same breath, he admitted that the PTI had made “mistakes” in the local elections and attributed the responsibility to a “bad selection of candidates”.

He noted that his party had “paid the price” for its mistakes and wrote that he would “personally” oversee the electoral strategy of the PTI LG in the second phase of KP’s local polls as well as those held across the country. .

Read more: Report on PTI defeat in KP LG polls prepared

“Internal competence”

During the meeting with the KP leader, sources said the prime minister expressed his displeasure at the party’s failure in the local elections and regretted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was their [PTI] base and the party lost the elections due to “internal incompetence”.

Furthermore, the astonishing report pointed out that the main reason for the PTI’s defeat, aside from inflation, was major internal differences within the party, with some members of the assembly not supporting the PTI candidates.

He cites “the poor selection of candidates” as one of the factors that led to the electoral setback and notes that the party lacked unity in the first phase of the elections.

Meanwhile, some PTI lawmakers, including Labor Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, have called inflation the reason for the PTI’s defeat in local elections.

However, KP Assembly Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan called on those who openly opposed the party’s decisions.

“I cannot speak for every district in Peshawar, but in my constituency MP Noor Alam openly supported the JUI-F candidate and MP Arbab Waseem supported the independent candidate,” Jan said, regretting that those who won it “at bat” [referring to party ticket] had sold their votes for money.

Besides Alam and Waseem, MP Nasir Musazai was also seen speaking at a public rally organized by an independent candidate for Tehsil Badhber.

Musazai alleged that Governor KP Shah Farman always made his own decisions and never preferred to consult with party workers, adding that he only awarded party tickets to his “blue-eyed person”.

“My candidate, who ran independently, garnered around 12,000 votes, while the Farman man was only able to get 7,000 votes,” Musazai told the Express Tribune, adding that ” now I’m going to serve them with a notice of justification for refusing to accept my candidate. ” .

He also said that if the governor wanted him to retire from politics, he would run as an independent candidate if the party denied him a ticket in the next general election.

The ruling party had experienced surprising setbacks in most areas, with candidates from opposition parties succeeding in defeating its candidates. The PTI lost the seat of mayor of Peshawar to the JUI-F by a large margin.

The LG poll results in the KP – the stronghold of the ruling PTI – had come as a boost to emboldened opposition parties as they used the electoral setback to reprimand the government.

