The obscure accusation of January 6: investigators are looking for Donald Trump





As federal prosecutors increasingly use an obscure criminal charge to jail January 6 insurgents, congressional investigators appear to be mounting a case that could lead to the same charge against former President Donald Trump.

According to researchers from the George Washington Universitys Program on Extremism, one-third of the 700 people arrested by the Justice Department for attacking the U.S. Capitol have been hit by a specific federal witness tampering law. These 240 insurgents have been charged with obstructing formal proceedings through corruption, a tactic never before seen by prosecutors in an equally unprecedented event.

To date, 12 have pleaded guilty and three of them have already been convicted. But if hundreds face jail for interrupting Congress while certifying the results of the 2020 election, what happens to the president who ordered them to march there?

As the DOJ pursues the rioters, the January 6 House Special Committee separately collects evidence to formulate a picture of how it all unfolded. And lawyers say that a strategy is taking shape, one that builds a case to indict the former president in criminal proceedings.

The DOJ and the committee are building a pyramid of guilt to reach the top. The more people who plead guilty, the more the top of the pyramid begins to take shape, said Joshua E. Kastenberg, a professor in the law school at the University of New Mexico.

Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY), one of two GOP members of the Congressional panel to investigate the insurgency, first drew attention to the possibility during a televised hearing this week. last. It was at this point that she made an obscure reference to another key question before this committee: count of electoral votes by a congressional official?

On Monday, the New York Times took the idea further, revealing that the House committee investigating the insurgency was considering sending Trump back to the Justice Department.

A source close to the committee told the Daily Beast that Cheney was an experienced lawyer and was deliberate when she raised the issue that evening.

His choice to use that language was no accident, the source said.

David Schultz, a law professor at the University of Minnesota, said congressional investigators could build a case that Trump aided and encouraged rioters to interrupt the vote count. And Cheneys’ statements, combined with the Justice Department’s aggressive use of that federal accusation, hint at what could happen.

We are seeing a trend of obstruction of justice moving up the food chain, he said.

Cheney knows that the committee alone cannot accuse anyone of a crime. But his findings can certainly lead Congress to ask the Justice Department to prosecute the former president.

Trump’s representatives did not respond to an inquiry on Tuesday, but the former president has in the past repeatedly berated committee work as illegitimate. Staff from the Jan. 6 bipartisan committee declined to comment on the matter. And the United States attorney’s office for the District of Columbia declined to discuss their current cases.

Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY), vice chair of the select committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol, speaks at a business meeting on Capitol Hill on December 13, 2021.

It may seem odd that a federal witness tampering law be used in this way, but the law includes a provision that makes it a crime for anyone who obstructs, influences, or corruptly obstructs any official process, or tries to do so.

As insurgency cases go through federal courts in the District of Columbia, judges are increasingly allowing prosecutors to use it.

Ronald Sandlin and Nathaniel DeGrave, accused of rioters who were arrested in Las Vegas, recently tried to prevent the DOJ from using it against them. This effort was quickly halted by Trump-appointed U.S. District Court Judge Dabney L. Friedrich when she issued an advisory on December 10 that noted how Sandlin taped a live broadcast shortly. before the attack in which he declared that freedom is paid for with blood and there is going to be violence.

Friedrich deemed it appropriate for the federal government to pursue these accusations, as the dynamic duos claimed to have armed themselves with pistols, knives and walkie-talkies, and then stormed the Capitolfall from the obviously illegal side. of the line.

And it would have been done with the intention of obstructing congressional proceedings, Friedrich wrote.

Supporters of President Donald Trump storm the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

This is a really new application of this law, said Jonathan Lewis, a researcher with the GWU Extremism Program who has closely followed the hundreds of cases of insurgency.

We have seen a number of court challenges against 18 USC 1512 (c) (2) saying it was not a formal proceeding. Or saying it was improper political use of an American code, he told the Daily Beast.

Here again, concede the jurists, it is also the first time that hundreds of people burst into the meeting place of the Congress of Nations.

It worked against Paul Hodgkins, a Florida man who carried a Trump flag on Senate floor and was slapped with eight months in prison. Two others, Shaman QAnon Jacob Chansley and gym owner Scott Fairlamb, were sentenced to 41 months in prison. Eight others have already pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing next year.

One of the most common defenses used by January 6 defense attorneys is that their client couldn’t intentionally obstruct the process because they had no idea it was a formal process, Lewis said.

But that defense has an obvious weakness: The rioters were expressly there to stop the theft by preventing Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 election.

They were there to interfere with the process. They may not have been there to commit acts of violence or an insurgency. But they were absolutely there to do exactly what this law covers, Kastenberg told The Daily Beast.

The more the defendants plead guilty to this charge, the more they make it the norm. And prosecutors have already drawn this pattern.

This is how you chase the crowd. You don’t start at the top, said Jared Carter, a professor at Vermont Law School.

Tackling Trump himself, however, is another matter.

Lawyers have said that for this charge to work, prosecutors would have to find that Trump rejected calls by his advisers to intervene and redirect the crowd because he explicitly intended the attack to occur. Or that he prevented the National Guard or federal law enforcement from coming to the rescue.

Maybe that’s what Cheney means by inaction on Trump’s part, said Rachel E. VanLandingham, a professor at Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles who spent years as a lawyer in the military.

It will be very difficult to ascribe criminal responsibility to the president for this obstruction of the statute of justice, especially when he has wide discretion as president to use military force at the national level, VanLandingham said, who noted that criminal law is not for bad judgments.

As for Trump’s speech to the protesters, where he told them to walk to Capitol Hill and fight like hell, VanLandingham said that just wouldn’t be enough.

It’s so tied to political discourse. One could make an incredible argument that President Trump was inciting anarchy. And there is a strong argument that he was helping and encouraging the obstruction of proceedings. But this must be weighed against the core constitutional value that drives the First Amendment: the ability to engage in fiery and inflammatory rhetoric. And the scales must be tilted in favor of protecting that speech, she said.

