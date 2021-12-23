Boris Johnson to host next Covid update until after Christmas





(Bloomberg) – Boris Johnson will wait until after Christmas to announce new restrictions to tackle the omicron Covid-19 strain, which has already pushed daily cases to an all-time high above 100,000. No announcement will come until the week after Christmas, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday, when the government issues an update on Covid-19, whether or not Johnson decides to introduce new restrictions. This means Johnson is deviating from other decentralized administrations in the UK on how to deal with the pandemic. The Prime Minister, who oversees health policy solely for England, has already pledged that he will not tighten the rules on hospitality and household mixing before Christmas, but has left open the possibility of doing so after the December 25th. Governments across Europe, including the UK, have already been forced to take action to control the latest wave of coronavirus infections. The crisis worsened with the emergence of the rapidly spreading omicron variant. But Johnson faces a dilemma over whether to take further action after more than 100 of his ruling Conservative Party members in Parliament rebelled against the light measures he has already introduced. They are likely to seize two studies released Wednesday showing that people who contract the new variant are less likely to need hospital treatment because more curbs are not required. Risky dilemma On the flip side, its science advisers have warned that earlier action would help crush the growing wave and reduce pressure on the National Health Service. Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, told BBC radio on Thursday that hospitals are under incredible pressure and that omicron poses a threat even though it is less serious due to the sheer volume of infections. These are unprecedented levels of infection, Paul Elliott, a chair of epidemiology and public health medicine at Imperial College London, told Sky News on Thursday. Even though a smaller proportion could contract a serious illness or be hospitalized, it could still lead to many cases and, of course, it could put pressure on health services. The spread of omicron is also affecting NHS staff, with an increase in absences due to Covid in London, the epicenter of the outbreak. Meanwhile, the UK’s decentralized administrations have decided the latest wave of coronavirus is dangerous enough to change the rules. Wales announced new restrictions from December 26 on Wednesday, including limiting gatherings to six people in hotels and cinemas, making table service mandatory only in pubs and restaurants, and imposing capacity limits for large events. From December 26, Scotland limits attendance at major events and, from December 27, imposes a social distance of one meter between adults in hospitality and indoor leisure facilities from December 27 and introduces mandatory table service in environments where alcohol is served. And Northern Ireland bans indoor standing events from December 26 and limits gatherings in private homes and group sizes at hospitality establishments from December 27. 2021 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/boris-johnson-to-hold-next-covid-update-until-after-christmas-1.1699764 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos