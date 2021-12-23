



DRAWING. President Joko Widodo. Adding Deputy Minister Position Seen As A Form Of Jokowi Inconsistency

Journalist: Abdul Basith Bardan | Editor: Novice Laoli KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo has reappeared the post of deputy minister in the ranks of the Advanced Indonesia cabinet. This time, Jokowi added the post of deputy minister in the Ministry of Social Affairs. The presence of the deputy minister would increase the burden of expenditure on the state budget. “It’s clearly ineffective when the condition of the model country is like this, Cost The amount issued to fill the post of deputy minister is clearly significant, “said executive director of the Voxpol Center for Research and Consulting, Pangi Syarwi Chaniago, when contacted by Kontan.co.id, Thursday 23/12 . Pangi said that opening the post of vice minister was a form of inconsistency in Jokowi’s policies. Because the government has a plan to cut the structure of the Civil State Apparatus (ASN). Also read: Appearance of the position of Wamensos, PKS: bad example of government management The deputy minister’s placement also ran counter to Jokowi’s previous plans to create a lean cabinet. In addition, Jokowi had also previously planned to place experts in KIM. Meanwhile, the politics for the post of Deputy Minister called Pangi will be an arena for power sharing. Especially for the political parties which did not obtain the previous ministerial seats. “It’s only limited power sharing and terminals for cakes that have not yet been received, it is not too urgent, as these positions are only part of the accommodating policy, ”explained Pangi. Pangi said the post was unrelated to the performance of the ministry. The reason for this is that the functions of deputy minister can be performed by entry-level officials and special staff members of the ministry. Also read: The Ministry of Public Enterprises appoints an Inspector General. Pol. (Purn) Budiono Sandi as RNI Commissioner With the post of Wamensos, the currently vacant Deputy Minister post has grown to 8 ministries. These include the Ministry of Labor, the Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs, the Ministry of Industry, the Ministry of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology, the Ministry of Investment, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and, more recently, the Ministry of Social Affairs. In the meantime, there have been 15 deputy minister positions in 14 departments. They are the Deputy Minister of Finance, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Deputy Minister of Trade, the Deputy Minister of Religion, the Deputy Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Regional Planning, the Deputy Minister of Environment and Forests, Deputy Minister of Public Works and Public Housing, Deputy Minister of Defense, Deputy Minister of Villages for the development of disadvantaged regions and transmigration, Deputy Minister Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, two Deputy Ministers of Public Enterprises, Deputy Minister of Health, Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights, and Deputy Minister of Agriculture. MAKE A DONATION, get a free voucher! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As an expression of gratitude for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Abdul Basith Bardan

Publisher: Novice Laoli

