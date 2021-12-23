Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates ‘Technopolis’ in Lahore





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday inaugurated Technopolis, a special technology zone in Lahore spanning 700 acres, and called it “a step to boost the country’s technology exports.”

The Special Technology Zone had been established under the leadership of Lahore Knowledge Park Company which had attracted huge investment to increase the country’s exports in the sector.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Prime Minister Imran said that the aim of the Technopolis launch was to facilitate the investment of overseas Pakistanis in Pakistan.

He said the secret behind China’s progress and development was that overseas Chinese began to invest in the country, and then other companies followed suit. Likewise, the Prime Minister added, Overseas Indians began to invest first in their country before others, he said.

“Promotion of IT [informational technology] sector will help solve the unemployment problem. IT was the only sector that was not affected during the coronavirus pandemic, ”said the Prime Minister.

He said many successful Pakistanis were sitting in Silicon Valley, a hub of technology companies in the United States, which could launch initiatives in Technopolis. The government had given incentives to the technology zone.

It is unfortunate that we [Pakistan] have been left behind in the tech industry. We can make rapid progress in the IT sector because Pakistan is an ideal country for the IT revolution, the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Imran added that the biggest problem Pakistan faces is inflation, and inflation has increased due to the increased volume of imports. He stressed the need to increase exports because, added the Prime Minister, improving the country’s exports has brought prosperity.

On the other hand, when the value of the dollar rises against the rupee, the government has to make a payment on it. We need to get closer to the International Monetary Fund for lack of dollars, the prime minister said.

