NU able to combine nationalism-religion in the midst of diversity





Kiai Said: NU capable of combining nationalism-religion in the midst of diversity





Lampung: – The success of Indonesia, which is able to create independent choices, not trapped in the two poles of the choice of a state form between a secular state or a religious state, should foster its own pride as a nation. With the strong support of Nahdlatul Ulama, who is able to marry the spirit of nationalism with religion, the issue between secularism and religion is relatively settled in Indonesia and does not trigger conflict. Following the will of Hadratus Shaykh Hasyim Asy’ari, nationalism and religion are two mutually reinforcing things. It is only by being faithful to the constitution that a religious order can be established. This was the tenure of Tanfidziyah General President and BPIP Steering Committee member KH Said Aqil Siradj in his remarks at the opening of the 34th Nahdlatul Ulama Conference at Darussa’adah Islamic Boarding School, Gunung Sugih, Central Lampung, Wednesday (12/22). The opening ceremony of the congress took place in the presence of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Vice-President Prof. KH Ma’ruf Amin, Kings Aam KH Miftahul Akhyar and a number of ministers from Advanced Indonesia. The head of the Pancasila Ideology Development Agency (BPIP) Prof. Yudian Wahyudi, who also attended the opening of the muktamar, shared Kiai Said’s pride in the achievements of the Indonesian nation. “Our country is endowed with fertile natural resources, which was requested by previous prophets. That is, the nation and the territory of Indonesia are the embodiment of the prayers of the prophets, ”he said. In his speech and at the same time inaugurating the opening of the congress, President Joko Widodo expressed his deep gratitude to Nahdlatul Ulama in particular for his role in appeasing the population during the pandemic. “At the start of the Astrazeneca vaccine introduction, many regions refused. But the East Java Kiai called me, asking for the vaccine to be delivered immediately. Since then, many regions have participated, ”he said. In addition, President Joko Widodo praised the extraordinary development of NU, including the number of its young generation highly educated and graduating from prestigious universities around the world. The hope is that this advanced young generation of NU can improve the economy of the people. Participants in this opening ceremony are limited to 500 people previously registered by the committee. During the opening ceremony, all 500 people in the conference hall were required to adhere to sanitary protocols by washing their hands and wearing masks throughout the event. The congress itself brought together thousands of delegates who became representatives of branch managers, international branch managers and regional managers from all over Indonesia. The event runs until December 24, 2021. (FAW)

