Reviews | Bar for accusing Trump of obstructing Congress higher than many think





But while the committee may eventually uncover enough evidence to indict Trump, it doesn’t appear to have done so so far. Rather than using the exact language of the law, she inserted four words that reveal the scope of the committee’s investigation, but also suggest that the committee knows it may not meet the requirements of a criminal prosecution. Did Donald Trump, by action or inaction [emphasis added], seek by corruption to hinder or obstruct the official procedure of Congress for counting electoral votes? Cheney asked, urging his colleagues to hold Meadows in contempt of Congress for refusing to be impeached.

The key word Cheney uses is inaction. Evidence released by the committee so far indicates that in the face of a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, Trump has done nothing. Cheney and others argue that Trump violated his oath, in which he vowed to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution, which requires him to ensure that laws are faithfully carried out. There is no doubt that Trump failed to do so. But a president breaking his oath, in and of itself, does not constitute a federal crime.

In fact, our criminal laws rarely punish people who fail to act, and with good reason. Our criminal laws were designed to punish people who knowingly engage in wrongdoing, not to punish people who have shown indifference or oversight when others have engaged in wrongdoing. A public official who does nothing to stop a heinous crime may be incompetent or evil, but we do not hold mayors or governors criminally responsible for deaths or riots they fail to prevent, even if they knew how to. in advance that it might happen. Charges against Trump based solely on his inaction would be unprecedented.

This does not mean that Trump has no criminal responsibility. What Cheney aims to prove is that Trump is responsible for the crimes that were committed by the insurgents who stormed the Capitol. Since Trump did not storm the barricades himself, he could face indictment if he knew about the attack and took active steps to help make it successful. This would establish what is called aiding and encouraging the insurgency.

Or the evidence could point to Trump conspiring with others to orchestrate the attack on Capitol Hill. A conspiracy requires proof of an agreement to commit the crime. The agreement does not need to be written down, or even said out loud, but it must be evident from the words and actions of the defendants.

For example, Meadows could testify that Trump coordinated with others to lead the attack as part of a plan to stop certification of electoral votes. Meadows, if he testifies, might be able to relate what the former president was told and what he said in response. Perhaps he heard Trump promise rally organizers that he would not call the National Guard or forgive them if they ordered his supporters to violate Capitol and storm Congress. . As far as we know, then Vice President Mike Pences’ National Security Advisor Keith Kellogg, who was in the Oval Office that day, has already testified to this effect.

But that’s not what the committee has revealed so far. PowerPoints and texts suggesting disturbing plans to topple and overthrow our democracy don’t look like the actions Trump actually took in January. While we know Trump repeatedly pressured Pence to falsely claim that state-certified electoral votes were invalid, Trump did not do many of the more outrageous things PowerPoint proposed. He did not declare a state of emergency or seize the ballot boxes, for example.

What Trump did was wrong. He entertained anyone from conspiracy theorists to rogue DOJ lawyers who were ready to hatch plans to steal elections and undermine our democracy. But repeating to Pence what dishonest lawyers told him isn’t enough to send Trump to jail. Nor is it just a matter of entertaining crazy ideas that he hasn’t implemented.

Of course, Trump spoke at the now infamous Stop the Steal rally shortly before the attack. Some have argued that his words there are incitement. This is another crime that is rarely charged because the United States Supreme Court ruled in 1969 that the First Amendment protects speech unless it incites imminent illegal action. Trump words arguably fall within this narrow definition, but the language he used was vague and sometimes suggested that the public act in a peaceful manner. An incitement lawsuit would undoubtedly face a difficult First Amendment legal challenge that the Justice Department is unlikely to meet.

To establish what Cheney and others want to prove, more is needed. They might eventually achieve that goal, but right now it doesn’t look like they’re as close as many commentators would like to think.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2021/12/23/trump-charge-obstructing-congress-525927 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos