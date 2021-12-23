Chinese Xi backs Hong Kong patriots’ only election





BEIJING Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday approved Hong Kong’s first parliamentary elections held under new laws ensuring that only patriots who have shown loyalty to Beijing can stand as candidates. Sunday’s election for the 90-seat Legislative Council was swept away by politicians backed by the ruling Communist Party of China. Only 20 seats were directly elected and the turnout of 30.2% was the lowest since the British ceded Hong Kong to China in 1997. All the candidates were vetted by a largely pro-Beijing committee before they could be nominated. Xi told Beijing chief executive Carrie on Wednesday that after the election, Hong Kong people will be sure to join in carrying out the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The implementation of the new electoral system adheres to the principle of one country, two systems, Xi said, referring to the increasingly worn framework in which Hong Kong had to maintain its own political, social and financial institutions for 50 years. after being transferred from British rule. . Our fellow Hong Kong people will promote the glorious tradition of loving their country and Hong Kong, Xi said.

The elections had been postponed for a year, apparently due to a spike in COVID-19 cases after the opposition swept the elections for district councilors. They followed widespread and increasingly violent anti-government protests in 2019 that prompted Beijing to impose a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong, followed by a reorganization of the electoral process and a transformation of the membership. of the Legislative Council to stack it with the pro-Beijing. loyalists. The opposition camp criticized the elections, as the largest pro-democracy party, the Democratic Party, failed to field a candidate for the first time since the 1997 transfer. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday that there were several reasons for the decline in voter turnout. It is not only the impact of the pandemic, but also the disruption and sabotage of anti-Chinese elements in Hong Kong and outside forces, Zhao said in a daily briefing.

Some pro-democracy activists abroad, including London-based Nathan Law, had called for a boycott of the vote, saying the elections were undemocratic. Under the new election laws, incitement to boycott the ballot or cast invalid votes could be punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine of HK $ 200,000. ($ 26,500). Before leaving for Beijing, Lam, who is subject to a U.S. visa ban, said she expected to cover a wide range of issues on this particular service visit because thanks to two very decisive acts of central authorities, Hong Kong is now back on the right track of one country, two systems. In a joint statement issued by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the foreign ministers of Australia, Britain, Canada, New Zealand and the United States expressed deep concern over the erosion of the democratic elements of Hong Kong’s electoral system and increasing restrictions on freedom of expression. and assembly. Protecting the space for peaceful alternative views is the most effective way to ensure Hong Kong’s stability and prosperity, they said. Responding to criticism following his meetings on Wednesday, Lam called them baseless and said Xi refuted them.

The elections will better serve Hong Kong’s interests and be a very good start to Hong Kong’s future democratic process, Lam said. She quoted Xi as saying that the elections brought the territory closer to Hong Kong’s actual status as a special administrative region on the principle of one country, two systems, and would lead Hong Kong to a more democratic society.

