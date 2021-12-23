India set to become world leader in post-COVID world order, says Narendra Modi

Prime Minister speaking at second National Committee meeting on ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ in New Delhi

The second meeting of the national committee on ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ was held in New Delhi on Wednesday. Twitter / @PIBHyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the second meeting of the national committee on “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Various members of the National Committee attended the meeting, including the President of Lok Sabha, Governors, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, political leaders, officials, media figures, spiritual leaders, artists and film personalities, and eminent personalities from other walks of life.

#LOOK | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Union Minister of Interior Amit Shah, Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh and chief ministers of several states attend the second meeting of the National Committee, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. (Source: PMO) pic.twitter.com/9xltU9M7Vt ANI (@ANI) 22 December 2021

Addressing the assembly, the prime minister said India should become a world leader in the post-COVID global order and called for “moving forward with a focused approach setting new goals for 2047 “. the existing structures that will lead to the emergence of a “new world order” in the post-COVID era.

“It is widely accepted that the 21st century belongs to Asia, and it is important to focus on the stature of India in Asia during this century,” he added.

Stressing that this is an opportune time to look to 2047, when the country will celebrate its 100 years of independence, he said that the current generation will then be in charge and the nation’s destiny will be. in their hands.

“Therefore, it is important to decide what we need to instill in them now so that they can make great contributions to the country in the future,” he said.

“We have always insisted and fought for our rights, but there is a greater grandeur in respecting one’s duties,” he added. It is only when people perform their duties religiously that they are able to automatically guarantee the rights of others, he said.

Therefore, as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is celebrated, the commitment to duty should be the top priority and the commitment to contribute meaningfully to the country should be the main resolution, he said, saying that the program will sow the seeds of a sense of duty among the youth.

Noting that we should not forget that the future is always born in the bosom of the past, he said people should not forget their ancestors who sacrificed their youth, their lives and their families for the country. No stone should be overlooked to pay respect to freedom fighters and unsung heroes of the freedom movement, he said.

“The prime minister concluded that by observing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we should move forward with a focused approach setting ourselves new goals for 2047,” the statement said.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Govind Mohan, gave an overview of the activities of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, held on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

Members who contributed to the meeting included former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda; Governors Acharya Devvrat and Arif Mohammad Khan; Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath, Ashok Gehlot and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy; BJP President JP Nadda, NCP Leader Sharad Pawar, iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar and actor Rajnikanth among others.

The members of the committee thanked the Modi for organizing the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. They gave an overview of the activities undertaken by them under Amrit Mahotsav and also gave their suggestions and contributions to further strengthen the campaign.

The first meeting of the National Committee was organized on March 8, 2021 before the launch of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by the Prime Minister on March 12, 2021.

