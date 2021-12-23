Politics
The Falklands are part of the great British family – MercoPress
Message from Boris Johnson: the Falklands are part of the great British family
The British Prime Minister’s traditional Christmas and New Year message to the people of the Falkland Islands was featured in the latest 2021 edition of the Penguin News.
In his brief message, Prime Minister Boris Johnson praises the Falklands for the Corona virus vaccination campaign, anticipating a more normal Christmas and recalling the 40th anniversary of the liberation of the islands in 2022, reaffirms the unwavering commitment of Britain to the Falklands and its people.
And with a touch of irony Boris underlines that in 2021, even the International Table Tennis Federation has recognized, in the face of loud protests from certain quarters, the inviolable sovereignty of table tennis players and wiff-waffers of the Falklands.
Hi all, Boris Johnson here in Downing Street, wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas in the Falkland Islands.
And while the Omicron variant proves that the Corona virus is not yet behind us, I’m sure this Christmas will be significantly happier than the last.
Because thanks to the combined efforts of your government, this government, KEMH and all those who have kept the airlift open, you have succeeded in vaccinating 97% of the adult population of the Falklands.
It is one of the highest vaccination rates in the world and you can all be very proud of it.
As I speak to you, boosters are taking up arms throughout the archipelago.
And, while the last thing any of us should want to do right now is relax, I’m sure you’ll have as much hope and confidence as I do that the islands can hope for a much more normal 2022.
A year in which the islands may fully reopen to tourism and commercial flights to South America may resume. A year in which your newly elected government can do the job you elected it to do.
And, of course, a year in which we can all properly mark, remember, the 40th anniversary of the invasion, occupation and liberation of your islands.
In these four decades, so much about the world has changed beyond recognition. But one thing that remains absolutely unchanged is the UK’s commitment to the Falkland Islands and their people. It’s a commitment just as firm as it was when Major-General Moore accepted General Menendez’s surrender.
And I can promise you now that this is not going to change.
After all, 2021 was the year that even the International Table Tennis Federation recognized, in the face of loud protests from some quarters, the inviolable sovereignty of the Falklands table tennis players and wiff-waffers.
And as long as you and your fellow Islanders wish to remain under the aegis of the British Overseas Territories, this is exactly where you are going to stay.
It’s always best to celebrate Christmas with your loved ones, and the Falkland Islands have been part of the great British family since the days of John Strong (**).
So from everyone here in the UK to everyone in the South Atlantic have a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year
