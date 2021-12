What will it take for Republicans to abandon Trump?

To Editor: Yes, most Republicans have so far preferred to ignore the House committees’ investigation into the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol. Any conclusion that conclusively criticizes former President Trump for facilitating the insurgency would scuttle the GOP’s chances in the next election. (Bigger holes continue to appear in the Big Lie, Opinion, December 17)

It wasn’t always like that. 47 years ago, few Republicans ignored the seriousness of President Nixons’ abuse of power. After Nixons released his steaming cassette recordings, GOP leaders urged him to step down. A few days later he did.

A big difference from the 1970s is why integrity seems so lacking in many politicians today: This decade has not been inundated with politically biased media and social media sites that allow widespread disinformation and at the delusional group thought of influencing party leaders.

We can only hope that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows the release of the text messages sent on January 6 and the weeks prior to this will prove to be as pro-justice as the release of the Nixons tapes.

Devra Mindell, Santa Monica

To the Editor: As we approach the first anniversary of the assault on Capitol Hill and the House committee on January 6 advances its investigation into the insurgency, one thing is clear, the thugs who temporarily blocked Congress to fulfill his constitutional duty of confirming the victory of the then elected president, Bidens were not the only subversives to have tried to overthrow the 2020 elections.

The list is long, and includes members of the Republican Party in Congress who have encouraged others to participate in the failed coup.

If Republicans regained control of Congress in the 2022 midterm election, it might be too late to stop the Americas’ march towards autocracy.

The electorate, hampered by measures in a number of states which make it extremely difficult to influence elections, must be cleared in order to function legitimately. It is time to end the filibuster and pass the John Lewis Advancement of Voting Rights Act.

Our democracy may not survive otherwise.

Jim Paladino, Tampa, Florida.

To the editor: Maybe Time magazine should have named the Big Lie as its Person of the Year for 2021

Mike Aguilar, Costa Mesa

