Perpers EBT delayed, Jokowi’s green energy commitment questioned





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi is even less committed to the development of new and renewable energies in line with the slow ratification of the presidential regulation concerning the tariffs for the purchase of electricity from new and renewable energies (EBT). The plan to issue the police has happened several times. This year, at least, the government has set itself several times the goal of publishing these regulations. From the beginning of 2021, in the middle of the year until the end of this year. However, the regulations have not yet reached the president’s office. “The EBT presidential regulation is still hampered. It has been 2 years since the process is underway. I think this delay shows that President Jokowi is still not committed to advancing renewable energies,” said Fabby Tumiwa, director executive of the Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR) in Bisnis. , Thursday (12/23/2021). ). According to him, this condition is due to the perspective of the government on the high cost of the production of renewable energy. This is reflected in the attitude of the Ministry of Finance in evaluating the feed-in tariff regime [FiT] may result in a tax burden on the state budget and the PLN. “In my opinion, FiT is a standard policy used in many countries for the promotion of renewable energies. In addition, the FiT in the presidential regulations is limited to small power plants <5 MW. ET plants with FiT can be cheaper than PLTD and even regional or sub-regional BPP, ”he explained. Fabby suspected that this scheme had also been rejected by PLN. Indeed, the electricity company has planned a dieselization program and will launch a call for tenders next year. This decision is expected to cost less in electricity than the FiT program. The IESR recommends that an analysis of the price of renewable energy and the impact on the production cost of lysyrine be carried out in a long-term tariff study. “AESI hopes that this presidential regulation will be ratified as early as January 2022. The postponement of this presidential regulation creates uncertainty for investments in renewable energies and this hinders the acceleration of the transition to clean energy in Indonesia,” he added. he declares. The Director General of New, Renewable Energy and Energy Conservation (EBTKE) of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), Dadan Kusdiana, confirmed that this regulation is still being processed. “Still ongoing with the Ministry of Finance,” he told Bisnis on Monday (12/20/2012). The EBT presidential regulation would be a benchmark for business and government in regulating renewable energy policies. Some of them relate to the price of NRE electricity, including the contract for the purchase and sale of electricity from an independent electricity producer (IPP). Likewise, the director of various new and renewable energies of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), Chrisnawan Anditya, said the government is still working on the process of finalizing this policy. However, he admitted that he was optimistic that the presidential decree on EBT would be signed by President Joko Widodo before the start of the year. “We are still optimistic and hope to be published this year,” he told Bisnis. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

