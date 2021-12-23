Politics
David Cameron’s hit on Boris Johnson for vanity ‘bypassing the media’ photos
Former PM suggested Boris Johnson gets away with things ‘mere mortals can’t seem to do’ – like hiring a third taxpayer-funded vanity photographer to make him look good
Video unavailable
David Cameron threw a blow at Boris Johnson today – suggesting the Prime Minister bypass the media with his army of taxpayer-funded image specialists and photographers.
The former prime minister was himself sued by Mirror Chicken in 2015 after failing to appear in a series of televised election debates.
But speaking to outgoing Sky News political presenter Adam Boulton, he appeared to criticize his successor for going one step further.
Mr Cameron said: Boris has always been able to get away with things that mere mortals can’t seem to do.
“But, look, I don’t think you should be doing this to get around the media.
You keep having press conferences, interviews or media events – this is important. And I always have.
(
Picture:
ANDREW PARSONS / No10 / UNPIXS (EUROPE))
Yes, press conferences were pretty rare, but I never hesitated to be on the Today show and come on your show (All Out Politics).
“I mean, we were always available and eager to engage and answer questions.”
The Mirror revealed earlier this year that the Prime Minister was employing three vanity photographers at taxpayer expense.
The third member of the promotional staff started working in February with a salary of up to 60,635 per year. This comes despite the Prime Minister already employing a photographer, Andrew Parsons, as a part-time special adviser on the equivalent of 100,000 per year.
Mr Parsons has a long-standing relationship with the Tory leader, and the Tories paid his company $ 45,000 for the work in the 2019 election.
Under Mr Johnson, key moments in history have been recorded thanks to promotional photos taken by government personnel, which are then released to the media. They are then often used in place of images by independent press photographers.
(
Picture:
Getty Images)
Taxpayer-funded photographers have also been used to post blurry photos to the media to polish the PM’s image, including snaps of his dog, Dilyn, frolicking in the snow.
Likewise, Mr Johnson is regularly interviewed by the media, but often only in pool clips, which have a severe time limit that limits any in-depth questioning.
Boris Johnson’s first BBC Radio 4 Today interview in two years took place in October.
But that was followed by a flow of anti-BBC briefings from government sources, after host Nick Robinson told the babbling Tory leader to stop talking.
And Mr Johnson refused for weeks to confirm appearances in a televised debate series in the 2019 election, which led to the one hosted by Channel 4 being canceled.
When asked if the Prime Minister should always be available to the media, Mr Cameron replied: ‘Yes, listen, not every day because you have a country to rule.
“But I think, you know, that important interviews – whether it’s the BBC Sunday morning show or the Today show or Sky News, the TV talk shows – are important, and I’ve never looked for them. to avoid.”
In February, the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson insisted the images were a good use of taxpayer money, as the Prime Minister’s team of vanity photographers were a “government resource” and “documented government work as well as work inside No10 “.
