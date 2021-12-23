PM Imran inaugurates Lahore Technopolis





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that the tech industry could help overcome Pakistan’s current account deficit by boosting exports and tackling the unemployment problem if the sector is encouraged and facilitated.

The Prime Minister’s decision came as he addressed the inauguration ceremony of Lahore Technopolis, a Special Technology Zone (STZ).

“The project would help provide incentives for the tech industry and make it easier for business people, in line with the government’s vision,” the prime minister said.

STZs, under development across the country, are said to house science and technology parks, manufacturing units, research and development centers for global technology companies and software companies. They would also include universities, incubators, accelerators and other ecosystem players.

Before Lahore, the prime minister announced the Islamabad Technopolis earlier this year.

“The information technology sector would also tackle the problem of youth unemployment, especially women, in addition to boosting the country’s exports,” the prime minister said.

He added that all companies faced a crisis amid the Covid-19 outbreak, but profits from tech companies like Google, Amazon and others have mushroomed.

“Sadly, Pakistan is lagging behind in the sector despite ideal conditions including a huge youth population,” he said, adding that in 15 to 20 years Indian technology exports have soared to 150 billion dollars while those of Pakistan could reach only 2 billion dollars.

The prime minister added that the country has started to experience economic growth. He said the current account was disrupted due to the importation of machinery which ultimately devalued the local currency and forced the government to seek loans from the IMF.

“The country can only get out of this cycle by increasing its exports and enabling wealth creation,” he said.

Imran added that “China has made remarkable progress in lifting 700 million people out of poverty by eliminating corruption and imprisoning more than 450 people at the ministerial level and increasing exports,” the prime minister said. the example of the Chinese development model.

The Prime Minister called to reorient the orientation of the government as well as of the population towards the improvement of exports and the creation of wealth.

PHOTO: RP

He said that by taking advantage of its 12 climate zones, the country could reduce its import bill for commodities like edible oil through indigenous palm oil production.

Calling them the most important asset, the Prime Minister also highlighted the involvement of Pakistanis overseas in investment and wealth creation in Pakistan.

“China and India first attracted their own companies operating abroad to invest in their countries,” he said. “Pakistani individuals, as well as companies operating overseas, including in Silicon Valley, were interested in investing in Pakistan, which required incentives and ease of doing business.”

Read Deadlines for 5 extended projects

Prime Minister Imran further stressed that the goal behind establishing Technopolis projects in Lahore, Karachi and KP was to bring Pakistan to join the technological race and provide jobs for the people.

Previously, the Prime Minister had also distributed licenses to companies that would operate in Technopolis.

The event also marked the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for an investment of $ 300 million for the creation of three other technology zones in different parts of the country.

CM Buzdar said that Lahore was chosen as the Technopole given the existence of universities and other technological institutes as well as businesses in the city.

“The project would help conduct technology-based research and studies,” said the provincial director general.

In order to attract investment to Technopolis, the government has granted a 10-year tax exemption to companies operating there. Companies from various countries like the United States, Canada, China and Australia were preparing to invest here, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2335276/pm-imran-to-inaugurate-lahore-technopolis-today The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos