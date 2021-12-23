Turkish equity investors brace for more volatility as the pound rallies | Financial market news





After moving in tandem for most of the year, the Borsa Istanbul 100 index and the lira decoupled this quarter.

ThroughTugce Ozsoy and Ugur YilmazBloomberg

A further rise in the Turkish lira is scaring the nerves in the stock market, prompting investors to look into a new era of high volatility. After moving in tandem for most of the year, the Borsa Istanbul 100 Index and the pound decoupled this quarter, with their 30-day correlation turning negative for the first time in three years. A central bank easing cycle that began in September halved the currency’s value and made stocks more attractive as a hedge for local investors, although that attraction has since been dampened by the measures. of President Recep Tayyip Erdogans to support the pound. After Erdogan unveiled his currency bailout, Turkish stocks went from a record high into a bear market in less than a week, demonstrating the extreme volatility plaguing traders. They are gearing up to learn more as the New Year approaches and envision fluctuations in the Reading as the next key enabler. Turkish stocks have suffered serious corrections, said Burak Isyar, head of equity research at ICBC Turkey Investment in Istanbul. While volatility is likely to continue for some time to come, they still have medium term appeal as long as the pound stabilizes around these levels. The pound climbed 15% on Thursday, trading at 10.5345 per dollar at 6:34 a.m. in New York. The advance of currencies is mainly supported by sales of currencies by financial institutions including state banks, according to two people familiar with the matter. Meanwhile, the Borsa Istanbul 100 index reversed its gains and weakened to 4.3%. The benchmark was set for the largest five-day loss in more than two decades and closed in a bearish market on Wednesday. Trading was automatically halted several times this week, with high levels of margin trading and increased demand for collateral exacerbating the move. The total size of margin calls reached up to 1.4 billion Lira ($ 124 million) on Monday, from 80 million Lira at the start of the month, when the benchmark for equities was in the middle of its peak. long winning streak for at least three decades. We expect the market to stabilize once requests for margin calls end, Yunus Kaya, head of research at Istanbul-based brokerage firm Alnus Yatirim, said over the phone on Thursday. Nonetheless, we see the volatility continuing. The rout comes as Erdogans measures, which promised investors protection against currency fluctuations, pushed the pound higher. This removed a key catalyst behind the rally in Turkish stocks over the past three months. The measures aim to ease demand from retail investors for dollars and end a three-month turmoil for the country’s currency. Yet they are also raising concerns about their impact on nations’ fiscal positions, with Turkey’s debt risk measure nearing the highest levels since the pandemic began in 2020. With the help of Asli Kandemir.

