PM Modi to chair COVID-19 review meeting at 6:30 p.m. today





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. today to review the pandemic scenario in the country, amid fears over the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. In the past 24 hours, India has reported 7,495 new cases of COVID-19, according to the Union Health Ministry. So far, 236 cases of the Omicron coronavirus strain have been reported in the country, according to the ministry. Maharashtra was the state with the most confirmed cases, with 65, followed by Delhi with 64 and Telangana with 24. 104 people have recovered from the virus out of the 213 cases. With the recovery of 6,960 patients in the past 24 hours, the total number of COVID patients recovered since the start of the epidemic currently stands at 3.42,08,926. Indias Omicron’s tally has crossed the 200 case mark, despite more than 60% of the country’s eligible population being vaccinated. There has been an exponential jump at Omicron in 20 days in India. Omicron is 3 times more transmissible than Delta. Omicron containment zones, medical industry readiness and other guidelines will be discussed. The COVID-19 booster dose will also be discussed based on need, data and other factors. The post-COVID-19 economic recovery will also be discussed. In the past 24 hours, 434 deaths from COVID have been reported, bringing the total number of deaths from the infection to 4 78,759. Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry warned on Tuesday states and union territories against a new variant of COVID-19 known as Omicron, which is at least three times more transmissible than the Delta form, according to existing scientific evidence. Greater forethought, data analysis, dynamic decision-making and strict and timely containment measures are also needed at the local and district levels, according to the ministry. COVID-19 cases in India India’s COVID-19 vaccine coverage topped 139.70 crore (1,39,69,76,774), according to the Union Ministry of Health, with 70,17,671 doses of vaccine administered in the past 24 hours . Meanwhile, the Center said it had made the necessary preparations in light of Omicron’s looming problems in the country. Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union’s health minister, addressed the centre’s readiness on Monday in light of the escalating cases of Omicron variants in the city. He went on to say that the administration is in contact with the States and is evaluating this option with the help of an experienced team. The health minister told Rajya Sabha that the government has put in place a buffer stock of essential drugs needed to treat COVID-19 so that in the event of a disaster, the country does not face any shortage. “To avoid a shortage of oxygen supply, the government has also ensured improved production of medical oxygen and its steady supply across the country and genomic sequence capacity has also been increased,” Mansukh Mandaviya said. “We have a transparent system in place for ventilators. Now state public hospitals issue us a certificate that the ventilator has been installed and is working properly. State governments have reported 48,000 fans. This topic has nothing to do with politics, “he added. . Image: Pixabay / PTI

