Apapun Cacian dan Hinaan, Pembangunan Infrastruktur Jalan Terus

Presiden Joko Widodo (Jokowi) menjawab, keraguan bahwa banyak orang terhadap langkah pemerintah yang terus membangun infrastruktur hinna muncul ungkapan bahwa rakyat tidak makan aspal. Foto / Dok

JAKARTA – Presiden Joko Widodo ( – Presiden Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ) mengatakan, bahwa banyak orang mempertanyakan langkah pemerintah yang terus membangun infrastruktur . Bahkan dia mengatakan ada yang mengatakan bahwa rakyat tidak makan aspal. Di awal-awal banyak yang mempertanyakan mengenai masalah infrastruktur . Baik itu jalan tol, baik itu pelabuhan, bandara. Yang kita bangun banyak yang mempertanyakan untuk apa. Rakyat tidak memakan aspal dan lain-lainnya. Ada yang mempertanyakan masalah itu, katanya dalam acara Puncak HUT ke-7 Partai Solidaritas Indonesia (PSI), Rabu (12/22/2021). Baca Juga: 5 Proyek Infrastruktur Termahal di Dunia, Ada yang Biayanya Tembus Rp8.561 Triliun Jokowi menegaskan, bahwa hal ini dilakukan untuk menggenjot daya saing Indonesia. Menurutnya infrastruktur adalah bagian pembangunan peradaban. Dia pun menegaskan bahwa apapun cacian dan hinaan akan tetap terus membangun infrastruktur. Kita ingin meningkatkan pertumbuhan ekonomi kita. Kita ingin menyiapkan competitiveness daya saing negara kita. Dan yang paling penting kita ingin membuka lapangan pekerjaan yang seluas-luanya. Kalau pondasinya tidak ada, hal yang fundamental ini tidak kita bangun, jangan bermimpi kemana-mana. Ya apapun cacian hinaan, saya tetap lurus terus akan saya kerjakan terus ini, tegasnya. Dia juda mengungkapkan, bahwa pemerintah tidak hanya membangun infrastruktur skala besar. Menurutnya pemerintah juda mengurus hal-hal yang kecil. Hal ini dilihat dari dana desa yang ditransfer pemerintah pusat yang mencapai Rp.400,1 triliun. Untuk membangun jalan desa, untuk membangun embung, untuk membangun irigasi, jembatan. Jembatan kecil-kecil di desa, pasar rakyat desa, BUMDes. Urusan kecil-kecil semuanya kita urusi. Jangan berpikir, karena yang gede yang kelihatan itu memang tol. Tapi yang kecil-kecil kita urus, ujarnya. Baca Juga: Investasi Luar Jawa Melesat, Jokowi Banggakan Pemerataan Infrastruktur Jokowi mengatakan, kadang pembangunan kecil tidak terpotret oleh masyarakat. Misalnya saja urusan air bersih hingga pembangunan posyandu. Padahal, sebagai contoh saja, jalan desa selama 5 tahun sudah berapa kilo yang kita bangun, 227,000 km. itupun masih kecil. Ini menurut saya masih kecil, karena desa kita itu 74.900. berarti ini per desa kan hanya berapa, hanya 3 km. Kecil ini, karena desa kita ini 74.900, katanya. Embung, kecil-kecil di desa-desa 4,500 unit. Kalau dibagi 74,900 judged masih jumlahnya masih kecil sekali. Masih sangat kurang. Inilah nanti yang akan menopang ekonomi kita. Ekonomi utamanya, ekonomi di desa. Jangan ada yang menyampaikan yang kecil-kecil. Yang kecil-kecil ini justru gede sekali Rp 400 triliun itu duit yang sangat gede sekali, pungkasnya. Dita Angga (akr)

