PM Modi to hold meeting on COVID-19 situation on Thursday

Delhi, which has registered 57 Omicron cases so far, has banned all gatherings to celebrate Christmas and New Years

New Delhi: Amid the emergence and spread of the Omicron variant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a meeting on Thursday to review the overall Covid-19 situation across the country.

Delhi, which has so far recorded 57 cases of Omicron, the highest of all states and union territories in India, has banned all gatherings to celebrate Christmas and New Years. The city government has also prohibits all social, political, sporting, entertainment, cultural, religious and festival-related gatherings.

Even banquet halls can only function for meetings, conferences, weddings and exhibitions, that too with multiple riders. A maximum of 200 people can join in the weddings and funerals. The Delhi Metro can however continue to operate at 100% capacity, but with only 30 passengers standing in each car.

These strict measures were put in place on a day Delhi recorded 125 new cases of Covid-19, the highest in six months. With 624 active cases, the national capital now has the largest number of Covid-19 patients in five months. The test positivity rate reached 0.2% for three consecutive days. Although no new deaths from Covid-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours, the total death toll in Delhi is 25,102, with a death rate of 1.74%.

While imposing the restrictions, the Delhi government said district magistrates and DCPs would be tasked with controlling the disease. In its order, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority stated: All district magistrates should conduct a thorough investigation of the entire area under their jurisdiction and identify pockets, markets and overcrowded places that have the potential to become super-propagators of Covid-19 and its Omicron variant.

The DDMA has asked all MDs and DCP to deploy a sufficient number of application teams in the field to ensure the utmost vigilance in public places in order to strictly enforce appropriate behavior at Covid in order to avoid any possible increase in Covid-19 cases. The ordinance also declared that all social, political, sporting, entertainment, cultural, religious festivals and related gatherings and congregations are banned throughout NCT Delhi. All restaurants and bars can accommodate up to 50% seating.

Of the 213 Omicron cases detected in 15 states / UTs, Maharashtra reported the second highest number, at 54. State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said the government was monitoring the situation and that he could again order the closure of all schools if the cases continue. get up.

Outside Delhi and Maharashtra, the rapidly spreading Omicron strain has seen an increase in Telangana (24), Karnataka (19), Rajasthan (18), Kerala (15) and Gujarat (14).

India’s Covid-19 tally, meanwhile, reached 3,47,581,481 after the country reported 6,317 new infections, an 18% increase from 5,326 cases on Tuesday. With 318 deaths in the past 24 hours, the total number of deaths in the pandemic has risen to 4.78 lakhs.

The Omicron strain sounded the alarm and stoked dark memories of the devastating second wave of Covid-19 which brought the country’s health infrastructure to its knees. Learning the lessons of the medical oxygen crisis induced by the pandemic in the country, the central government launched a program to train health workers in its effective management to ensure its rational use and avoid any waste.

At the launch of the national oxygen management program in Delhis AIIMS, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said the country has experienced an increase in demand for medical oxygen during the Covid-19 pandemic , its rational use has therefore become mandatory and the need of the hour.

As part of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, India has already administered more than 138.96 crore in doses to its adult population. Haryanas Gurgaon District became the first district in the state to be 100% vaccinated. Authorities in Gurgaon said 128% of citizens received their first vaccine against Covid-19 while 100% received their second dose.

Last week, Andaman and Nicobar became the first state / UT to pass the milestone of vaccinating its entire eligible population with the two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The good news is that India’s recovery rate is 98.40%, the highest since March 2020. The country’s active case count at 78,190 is also the lowest in 575 days. The number of active cases, which constitutes 0.22% of the total positive cases, is now the lowest since March 2020.

End of