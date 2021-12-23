Danish Kaneria “proud Hindu” “horrified” by persecution of minorities in Pakistan





Former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria condemned the worsening plight of religious minorities in Pakistan, saying the government must end such incidents immediately. Kaneria told IANS that these kinds of incidents give Pakistan a bad reputation. “I am a proud Hindu, Sanatan Dharm is above all for me, and at the same time, I respect all religions. Pakistan has given me so much love and affection, so I’m really appalled to see these things, ”Kaneria told IANS.

Kaneria posted a video to social media platforms Koo and Twitter on Wednesday in which disbelievers could be seen vandalizing the statue of a Hindu deity. The incident reportedly took place in the Ranchore Line area of ​​Karachi on December 20. Kaneria, through her social media posts, has strongly criticized such incidents of vandalism. He wrote that the actions are unacceptable and the country’s reputation is tarnished. He even tagged Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Twitter, asking him to intervene in the matter.

“In the middle of Karachi. Religious freedom must not be compromised. Ruin Pakistan’s reputation. I call on Prime Minister Khan to take action, ”he said on Wednesday. Kaneria called for a strong law to be implemented in Pakistan to stop the atrocities on underage communities. “We need strong law in Pakistan to stop these things. Being a Hindu, if I can do anything to protect our religion, it would be better for me and my community and good for my religion, ”said the runner, who debuted in the Test at the age of. 19 years against England in November 2000 in Faisalabad.

However, his career was derailed after being banned for life from all cricket by the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in 2012 on two charges of spot-fixing in professional league matches at the English County Championship in 2009. Between 2000 and 2010, Kaneria played 61 tests, taking 261 wickets to 34.79. He also represented Pakistan in 18 ODIs, winning 15 wickets at 45.53. He still remains the highest spinner for Pakistan in tests and fourth on the all-time list behind Wasim Akram (414), Waqar Younis (373) and Imran Khan (362).

Kaneria also spoke out against the Pakistan Cricket Board and its current chief Rameez Raja, saying PCB did nothing in his call against the lifetime ban while reducing penalties on other cricketers for charges similar.

“Other players were allowed to play cricket by the PCB, but when I asked for a stay they refused. Umar Akmal, (Mohammad) Amir, (Mohammad) Asif – all were cleared by the PCB, but I don’t know why they let me out. Rameez Raja knows me well, he saw me play. As president of the PCB, he has immense power. But he didn’t address my plea either, “said the Karachi-born leggie.

