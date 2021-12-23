Turkey’s Selfish Peace Initiative – The Armenian Mirror-Viewer

These dramatic changes have caused internal political turmoil in Turkey and undermined the country’s expansionist ambitions.

Therefore, it is not surprising that Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut avusoglu recently announced that Turkey and Armenia have decided to start negotiations to restore peace in the Caucasus. However, Armenia is not the only country targeted by Ankara outreach; this initiative must be seen in the context of the transformation of Turkey’s foreign policy. Turkey can reverse this process anytime it recovers from its economic downturn and marshals enough resources to return to chasing Erdogan’s dream.

It turns out that Turkey’s policy change, albeit for tactical reasons, was imposed by the United States. Indeed, based on reports from Turkish officials, Bloomberg informs that Turkey’s surprise opening is in line with President Joe Bidens’ request, who reportedly urged Erdogan to open the country’s border with landlocked Armenia during the meeting of the two leaders in October in Rome.

The report also claims that Erdogan could reap major benefits from any foreign policy measure that helps stabilize the economy, as skyrocketing inflation threatens Erdogan’s popularity ahead of the elections scheduled for 2023.

For all intents and purposes, this is practically an economic bailout for Turkey to stop the lira’s free fall and the country’s 43% inflation.

Turkey had strained relations with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates when Erdogan proclaimed himself Sultan of the Sunni world. These relations were further exacerbated by the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Ankara. These days, Foreign Minister Avusoglu is in UAE to restore relations. Previously, a representative from the United Arab Emirates visited Turkey with a $ 10 billion investment plan, and in February President Erdogan is expected to visit the Emirates to seek more help.

Turkey has entered into negotiations with another adversary, Egypt, which has alienated itself because Turkey has supported the Muslim Brotherhood, which is considered terrorists in Egypt. Ankara and Cairo have almost resorted to armed conflict in Libya, where the two countries maintain interests and support opposing camps. Incidentally, the Armenians took advantage of the stalemate between Turkey and Egypt, as the latter opened its archives of Ottoman atrocities and even the issue of recognition of the Armenian genocide was presented to parliament in Egypt.

Turkey struggles to mend barriers with Israel, even though in the past Turkey was the only Muslim country to have diplomatic relations with Israel, breaking the latter out of regional isolation. But when Erdogan began to defend the Palestinian case, highlighted by the Mavi Marmara incident in 2016, and welcomed Hamas leaders from the Gaza Strip, tensions mounted and they have not yet diminished. .

As we can see, Armenia is in good company with all these regional neighbors in conflict with Turkey.

The conciliatory measures of President Aliyev also depend on the political and economic situation in Turkey. Just a few months ago, Baku almost went to war with Iran, intoxicated by its victory over Armenia and emboldened by Turkey’s military backing, but Erdogan tightened Aliyev’s leash, warning that such support is no longer available. This is why Aliyev dutifully attended the trilateral meetings in Sochi on November 26 and in Brussels on December 14, addressing the issue of the hallway at the meeting, however, without any change in his public rhetoric.

These meetings and negotiations resulted in an agreement for the opening of a railway line between Armenia and Azerbaijan, welcomed in turn by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Minister Maria Zakharova.

Returning to Yerevan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced the cautious start of an era of peace in the Caucasus.

Turkey and Armenia have appointed their respective representatives to start negotiations to unblock all roads and lines of communication in the region. Mr. avusoglu even publicly maintained the hope of starting diplomatic relations. To this end, Ankara appointed the diplomat Serdar Kilic as its representative while Armenia made its choice in the person of Ruben Rubinyan, deputy of the ruling Im Kayle (My step) party. Turkey’s representative, Kilic, is a seasoned diplomat with four decades of experience under his belt. During his tenure in Washington as Ambassador, he led a campaign of denial within the US legislature.

The Armenian opposition criticized the appointment of Rubinyans, 31, as that of an inexperienced envoy, and in particular highlighted the Pashinyans’ policy of avoiding seasoned diplomats. They blame the administration for appointing an ambassador to the United States because she is fluent in the English language and now she knows Turkish, not to mention the diplomatic skills necessary for the post.

Armenia is joining the negotiating table in the wrong way by proclaiming that it is ready to negotiate without any preconditions. Instead, he must start negotiations with at least some conditions, although not all of them are realistic. One of these conditions must be the recognition of the genocide. Mr. Erdogan expressed his condolences on April 24 to the Patriarch of Istanbul for the past two years. He can change his position by adopting a more acceptable formula.

Armenia must insist on the abrogation of the Treaty of Kars of 1921 which fixed the current borders between the two countries. Armenia must also request the restitution, under certain conditions, of the property confiscated from the Armenians of Istanbul as well as from the Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Catholicosate of Cilicia in Sis (currently in Antelias). Even if Armenia cannot meet its terms, these demands will become a public record in the world press.

Although Mr Erdogan has expressed through veiled remarks that Turkey will propose conditions, so far Mr Erdogan has advised Armenia to behave and learn from the recent war to meet the conditions of Turkey for the negotiations. The question of genocide should be addressed as well as the treaty of Kars. The constant reference that Ankara will consult with Azerbaijan during the negotiations means that Mr. Aliyev will push for the Zanguezur corridor and for a peace treaty with Armenia, forcing the latter to abdicate its claims on Karabakh.

The Armenian side must keep in mind that Turkey is there with a handicap; he must keep his promises if he wants to be in Mr. Bidens’ good graces and save his economy. Ankara has as much interest in the success or failure of the negotiations as Armenia.

Opening the border will help the Armenian economy, but if tariffs and economic restructuring are not in place, Turkish trade could overwhelm the Armenian economy. There is already an imbalance in trade between the two countries and this may become more alarming.

The Armenian side must sit at the table with the conviction that Mr. Erdogan is doing Armenia a disservice by negotiating. Above all, he has selfish motives.

The road is full of minefields and we hope that a lasting peace can emerge from the upcoming negotiations.