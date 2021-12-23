When is the next Covid announcement? Date Boris Johnsons is expected to update restrictions after Christmas

Boris Johnson has confirmed that no additional Covid measures will be introduced until Christmas.

It gives people the green light to celebrate with their families, after millions of people had their plans canceled at the last minute last year.

However, the prime minister warned that restrictions could be tightened after the holiday season.

Here’s when a potential ad might arrive, and what to expect.

When is Boris Johnson’s next Covid announcement?

Ministers do not expect to make further decisions on the new COVID-19 restrictions in England until Monday, December 27 at the earliest,Iunderstand.

This suggests that if the government decides to toughen the rules, the new restrictions won’t come in until December 29, as it will take at least two days for parliament to be recalled and approve the measures before they can go into effect.

Any major rule updates will be televised.

Will any other restrictions be announced?

The Omicron variant has skyrocketed Covid-19 cases. As of Tuesday, more than 100,000 infections were reported in the UK for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

However, the explosive growth appears to have stopped, and numerous studies point to the possibility that the Omicron strain may cause milder disease than previous variants.

Early data also suggests that a booster jab provides excellent protection against serious illness and hospitalization from Omicron.

A # 10 source said: This sounds like good news, but it’s unclear how much memory to put in an individual data bit.

The prime minister refused to rule out post-Christmas restrictions.

He said on Tuesday: There is no doubt that Omicron continues to soar at an unprecedented rate.

The situation remains extremely difficult, but I also recognize that people were waiting to know if their Christmas plans were going to be affected.

So what I can say tonight is that we naturally cannot rule out other measures after Christmas and that we are going to keep a constant eye on the data, and do whatever it takes to protect the data. public health.

But given the lingering uncertainty over several things, the severity of Omicron, the uncertainty over the hospitalization rate, or the impact of vaccine rollout or boosters, we don’t believe today there is. enough evidence to justify stricter measures before Christmas.

We continue to monitor Omicron very closely and if the situation deteriorates, we will be ready to take action if necessary.

This means that people can move forward with their Christmas plans, but the situation remains finely balanced and I urge everyone to be cautious, to continue to protect themselves and their loved ones, especially the ones. vulnerable people.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has also refused to rule out peoples’ plans for New Years Eve, as is happening in Scotland.

Scotland and Wales have already announced tighter restrictions after the holiday season, with the two countries canceling major events and Wales reinstating the rule of six in pubs, restaurants and cinemas, and closing nightclubs.

Health Minister Gillian Keegan told Sky News a circuit breaker could be on the cards after Christmas.

We need to keep that option open, cases are increasing right now and we are looking at an increase in hospitalizations, she said.

We must reserve this option. We will not hesitate if it is necessary to ensure the safety of people.

However, further restrictions in England could be avoided if hospital admissions in London remain below 400 per day by the end of this week, I understand.

Ministers and science advisers are closely monitoring the number of Covid patients admitted to hospitals in the capital, as this is the tip of the Omicron wave and will provide some of the first real-world data on whether the variant is more severe in the UK.