



PM calls for reorienting government focus on improving exports and creating wealth

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that if encouraged and facilitated, the tech industry could help overcome the country’s current account deficit by boosting exports.

The Prime Minister was addressing the inauguration ceremony of Lahore Technopolis, a special technology zone in Lahore on Thursday.

The prime minister said the IT sector will also tackle the problem of youth unemployment, especially women, in addition to boosting the country’s exports.

Imran Khan praised Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and other relevant ministers for allocating 800 acres of land for this purpose, which he said is “the future of the world”.

Illustrating Amazon, Google and other tech giants, the prime minister said during COVID-19, all other companies have faced a crisis, but tech company profits have mushroomed during the pandemic.

The prime minister said that as the country began to achieve economic growth, the current account was disrupted due to the import of machinery which ultimately devalued the local currency and pushed the country closer to the IMF. for loans. The country can only get out of this cycle if it boosts its exports and allows the creation of wealth.

The Prime Minister called to reorient the orientation of the government as well as of the population towards the improvement of exports and the creation of wealth.

He said he takes advantage of his 12 climatic zones; the country could reduce its import bill for basic products like edible oil through local production of palm oil.

Calling them the most important asset, the Prime Minister also highlighted the involvement of Pakistanis overseas in investment and wealth creation in Pakistan.

Imran Khan said the goal behind the creation of Technopolis projects in Lahore, Karachi and KP was to get Pakistan to join the tech race and provide jobs for the people.

Previously, the Prime Minister had also distributed licenses between companies that would operate in Technopolis.

The event also marked the signing of a memorandum of understanding for an investment of US $ 300 million for the creation of three other technology zones in different parts of the country.

Special technology zones are being developed across the country and are said to house science and technology parks, manufacturing units, research and development centers of global technology companies and software companies.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also inaugurated the Sheikh Abul Hassan Al-Shadhili Research Center in Sufism, Science and Technology at Government College University in Lahore.

He also laid the foundation stone for the research center building, which will be constructed at a cost of 140 million rupees.

The institution aimed to promote societal reform, mutual harmony, respect for diversity, Sufism research, science and technology, and provide a platform for local and international scholars.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.radio.gov.pk/23-12-2021/hurdles-in-business-are-being-removed-to-accelerate-economic-activities-pm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos