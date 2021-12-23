Donald Trump says he was about to pardon Julian Assange or Edward Snowden





Donald Trump has said he considered pardoning Julian Assange or Edward Snowden during his tenure as president, but ultimately decided not to.

In an interview with Candace Owens for The Daily Wire, the former president said he felt “a little stronger” about a case, but did not say whether it was the one involving the founder of Wikileaks or the National Security Agency (NSA) whistleblower. .

Assange faces extradition to the United States on charges of espionage for the leaking of thousands of classified documents in 2010 and 2011. Snowden has been in exile in Russia since revealing the surveillance techniques of the NSA were used on a large scale against U.S. citizens in 2013.

When asked by Owens if he was considering pardoning Assange or Snowden for exposing ‘corruption’, Trump replied, ‘You have two sides: in one case you have some kind of espionage affair going on, then in another case you have someone who is reporting real corruption.

“I won’t say which one, but I feel a little more attached to one than the other… but I could have.

“I’ll say you have people on both sides of this issue. Good people on both sides, and you have bad people on one side. But I decided to let that one go, let the courts settle. the problem, and I guess the courts actually do.

Trump added, “You know you have a country and it’s spy stuff and bad stuff posted that really made us back down and really hurt us with what they did. […] I could have gone, I was very close to going the other way. “

Trump appeared to be referring to the recent UK High Court ruling to allow Assange’s extradition from the UK to the US in a long-running legal dispute.

On December 10, the High Court in London ruled that Assange could be extradited to the United States to face espionage charges.

The US government had to give assurances that Assange would not be held under very restrictive prison conditions if he was extradited.

In a statement to Newsweek, Assange’s lawyer Barry Pollack called the court ruling based on “vague assurances” from the US government “very disturbing.”

“The UK court made this decision without considering whether the extradition is appropriate as the United States lays charges against him that could result in decades in prison, based on the fact that he has reported truthful information about him. hot topics such as the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, ”Pollack added.

During his tenure as president, Trump granted 237 acts of mercy – 143 pardons and 94 commutations – some to key allies and supporters.

Donald Trump (C) has said he plans to pardon Julian Assange (L) or Edward Snowden (R) during his tenure as president. Jack Taylor / Zach Gibson – Pool / Barton Gellman / Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-close-pardoning-julian-assange-edward-snowden-candace-owens-1662153 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos