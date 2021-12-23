



White House Press Secretary Jen PsakiJen PsakiSupreme Court to hear challenges to vaccine mandates in early January Biden says he plans to run for reelection in 2024 “if I’m healthy” Briefing in brief: Biden White House winks at Trump PLUS briefed a smaller-than-usual group of reporters Wednesday afternoon as she addressed topics such as President Biden’s coronavirus and Rice vaccinesJoe BidenGOP says he regrets Jan. 6 vote against election of Biden Fauci says large holiday gatherings unsafe even with recall Clyburn tests positive for COVID -19 in groundbreaking case MOREs plan to extend hiatus on refunds of student loans. Attendance at the briefing was rare before the Christmas holidays due to concerns over the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Here’s the White House briefing at a glance.

White House winks at Trump

In a rare move, President Biden has twice credited former President Trump with Donald TrumpGOP Rice says he regrets the Jan.6 vote against Biden’s election. MORE relief during a speech on Tuesday where he described his latest plan to deal with a new wave of COVID-19 cases. Biden acknowledged Trump by name for publicly revealing that he had received a recall, which drew boos from a crowd in Dallas where Trump was on a speaking tour.

Asked about the White House’s thinking on this, Psaki said Biden recognizes that Trump has sent an important signal to many Americans about the importance of being boosted.

We cannot assess what this will mean, or how people will digest it, or if it will change their behavior if they objected to getting a booster or being vaccinated. We certainly hope so, Psaki said. I think this reflects the president’s belief that the enemy of the American people is the virus and that it shouldn’t be a political battle.

She added, however, that White House officials would not hesitate to speak out against disinformation or other actions by political leaders that are detrimental to the health and well-being of communities across the country.

Build Back Better bailout talks continue

Psaki Said White House Officials Engage With Senate Staff Including That Of Sen. Joe ManchinJoe ManchinOn The Money Biden Extends Student Loan Relief Overnight Health Care FDA Approves First Pill To Treat COVID- 19 Energy & Environment Advocates are researching Bclimate PLUS Plan legislation, on finding a way forward to pass Bidens’ home policy bill after the West Virginia Democrat publicly revealed his opposition to the framework’s latest iteration last weekend.

There is an agreement by the vast majority of the membership that we absolutely have to move forward and the cost of inaction means that there is no other option, Psaki said. At this point, we would expect there to be continuous and ongoing conversations at the staff level. Certainly the chair will be engaged with the membership and could be over the next few days and we look forward to moving forward in January.

When asked if Biden had had any contact with Manchin since speaking to him by phone on Sunday, Psaki said the White House had been in contact with his team and office and predicted there would be direct talks with Manchin, but declined to preview any plan.

Biden is going to spend Christmas in Washington

Psaki said Biden planned to spend Christmas with his family in Washington and would spend time in Delaware between Christmas and New Years Eve, but indicated that more information would be available on his schedule.

Psaki also indicated that Biden will make some sort of public appearance on Thursday, before the holidays.

Biden thinks schools should stay open

Psaki was asked about some Washington, DC area schools deciding to return to virtual learning amid the omicron wave. She said Bidens’ view is that institutions, including schools, should be given the option to stay open, but noted that ultimately it is up to schools to make the right decision for their students.

The President made it very clear yesterday in his speech his point of view and the point of view of our medical and health experts that we do not need to move towards a lockdown. We’re in a different place than we were a year ago, Psaki said.

School districts will make decisions about what to do to keep their children safe, Psaki said, before adding, that he wants schools to stay open and that he wants to make sure children learn and wants to do it safely. He thinks we have the tools to do it.

She also reiterated that the Biden administration was approving to stay testing programs that allow children who may be exposed to COVID-19 to stay in school.

