The problem is not just Boris Johnson his Tory MPs

There are a lot of things Boris Johnson can be faulted with as Prime Minister. He has little knowledge or interest in the details of politics; he can’t build a strong team; it lacks strategic vision; he refuses to face reality and make difficult choices; its inherent optimism leads to excessive risk-taking; he is too unruly to stick to the rules; and he has a cavalier attitude towards the truth. Just to name a few.

None of this surprises anyone in Westminster, but these attributes have become increasingly evident to those strange people who do not obsessively follow politics and constitute the vast majority of the electorate. He was once a cult figure with darts and football fans. It is not quite that anymore.

Much of the recent collapse in popularity is self-inflicted. His approach to the Owen Paterson case was untenable, and the various stories of Christmas celebrations in Downing Street along with the ridiculous explanations and breakouts in response undermined confidence in the government at a crucial time.

It is tempting to think that all of the government’s problems are the result of the Prime Minister’s flaws. If at some point Conservative MPs remove him, they will do so in the hope and expectation that his successor will not share these weaknesses.

To a certain extent, this is true. Any successor, whoever he is, will bring greater administrative control. But what should worry the Conservative Party, and the country as a whole, is that it is increasingly difficult to see how a Conservative leader can face tough choices while still maintaining the support of his backbenchers.

The one act that appears to have caused the most parliamentary anger is the relatively modest policy regarding Covid passes. I’m afraid the movement is inadequate, but it certainly does not deserve the comparisons with the policy of Nazi Germany.

As I argued last week, Johnson is at least trying to tackle a tough problem, a new variant that is much more contagious and, unless much less serious, will overwhelm the NHS without substantial political intervention , which is more than can be said for many. of his colleagues. Too often we’ve seen Tory MPs fail to address the very significant risks, hand-picked evidence (Omicron may be mild enough that we can deal with it but we can’t know for sure yet), generally live in the world as they would like it to be rather than the world as it is.

The problem for Johnson is that even when he’s ready to live in the world as he is, he’s too weak to impose policies on ungovernable fellow parliamentarians who continue to live in the world as they would like. This is a story familiar to Tory leaders, not a story limited to the response to Covid.

Theresa May was overthrown by MPs who refused to accept that a regulatory divergence with the EU would require a border in the Irish Sea or between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Johnson, as foreign minister, refused to accept the realities; as prime minister he placed a border in the Irish Sea, denied doing so and then sought to reverse the deal. None of this caused him much trouble with his backbenchers until he recently reported that the government is retirement on his claims for the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice in Northern Ireland. This was an unrealistic and unreasonable requirement in the circumstances, and unilateral action by triggering Article 16 would result in a disastrous trade war. Even so, political realism comes at a cost in the case of internal party management.

The main advocate for an uncompromising (and unrealistic) approach to protocol was David Frost, who has now resigned as Brexit minister. Frost was widely hated within the EU and therefore somewhat of a hero to members of the European Research Group. resignation, opposing coercive policies on Covid and calling for lower taxes (much more difficult to do thanks to the Brexit he negotiated) will not have hurt him in this constituency. When it comes to the next leadership election, he is well positioned to be the kingmaker. (or maybe a queen maker) and be rewarded accordingly, which he probably won’t have missed.

Frost’s responsibilities now lie with Liz Truss, the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Her empire has grown, but she faces a dilemma. Come up with a pragmatic deal that violates Frost’s undeliverable red lines and she is vulnerable to the treason charge. Blow up the talks and she would be held responsible for a painful trade war.

Whatever his path, it would be surprising if his perception of the attitudes of MPs and Conservative MPs did not intervene. These attitudes will be relevant to any candidate running for leadership. Rather than explaining some uncomfortable truths, recent history suggests that the candidate who promises to deliver what the selectorate wants with low taxes, a purist approach to sovereignty, and opposition to Covid restrictions will prevail no matter what. difficulty in implementing such policies in practice.

Johnson’s leadership may be in jeopardy, but the tendency of many influential Conservatives to deny the reality did not and will not end with Boris Johnson.

