BJP’s Manjinder Sirsa slams Sidhu; alleges he is trying to protect his “brother” Imran Khan





After Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu claimed that the Ludhiana court explosion occurred due to polarization of votes, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticized Sidhu, stating that his statement is irresponsible and that he is trying to save his “brother” (Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan) and Pakistan.

In a video message he tweeted, Sirsa said: “Sidhu’s claim that Ludhiana Blast took place to target a particular community is an irresponsible statement. fear among ordinary people and can also be a threat to the Sikh community. He tries to protect Imran Khan and Pakistan even though his own CM has said there might be Pakistan involvement. This is not news strategy of Congress, they had done the same in 1984. “

Along with the video message, he also said, “Favor to others, injustice to loved ones, Sidhu practices his brother’s religion!” “

Earlier today, Sirsa condemned the explosion at the Ludhiana court complex which left one dead and five injured. He criticized the Chief Minister of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi, for blaming the elections for the explosion. In a video message, the BJP said it was sad to see the Chief Minister dancing on stage and Navjot Singh Sidhu hugging Imran Khan. “When such an important incident is carried out by terrorists, Channi made an irresponsible statement and said it happened because of the elections and to distract the mafia from drugs,” he said. declared.

Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary Amit Shah has learned of the Ludhiana court explosion and has given 72 hours to find the culprits, sources said on Thursday. Republic has learned that following the attack, the Home Secretary notified the state government and gave clear and strict orders to find the culprits within 72 hours. The MHA asserted that all mechanisms will be at the disposal of the government of Punjab to catch the culprits.

Ludhiana: Explosion in the premises of the court; 2 dead

An explosion occurred in a court in Ludhiana on Thursday around 12:25 p.m., killing two people. Sources said the explosion occurred in a women’s toilet inside the courthouse. Footage from the scene shows damaged walls and parts of the ceiling in the third-floor toilet in Courtroom no. 14. The nature of the explosion has not yet been established.

Image: PTI, ANI

