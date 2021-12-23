Trump renews praise for Covid vaccines, “one of humanity’s greatest achievements”





WASHINGTON Former President Donald Trump praised the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines in a new interview just days after being booed by an audience for revealing he had received a Covid booster.

“The vaccine is one of mankind’s greatest achievements,” Trump told conservative commentator Candace Owens in an interview on Wednesday. While Trump has voiced his opposition to vaccination mandates, he has long taken credit for the vaccines developed under his leadership.

“I came up with a vaccine, with three vaccines, all of them are very, very good,” he said in the interview, referring to the shots from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Trump has also said that those vaccinated are not the ones who become seriously ill.

“Those who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones who don’t get the vaccine, but it’s still their choice,” he said. “And if you take the vaccine you are protected, the results of the vaccine are good.”

Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday after revealing to former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly that he had received a Covid recall.

The president and I are both vaxxed, said OReilly on the final stop of “The History Tour,” a live interview show he did with the former president.

The comment drew some taunts from the public, according to a music video from the show that OReillys No Spin News shared online.

Did you get the booster? O’Reilly asked the former president.

Yes, Trump replied.

I’ve had it too, O’Reilly said, sparking more fuss.

No ! No ! No ! No ! No ! the former president then told the crowd, waving his reaction with his hand.

Although Trump has touted the vaccines, he declined to urge his supporters to take them, even though Republicans remain much less likely than Democrats to be protected.

Trump has chosen to receive his privately an acknowledgment of the vaccine’s unpopularity with large swathes of his base. And while he blamed the Biden administration for high levels of vaccine skepticism, he repeatedly undermined public health recommendations during his tenure, encouraging the use of unproven treatments and downplaying the threat posed by the virus as it tried to prioritize economic recovery and secure a second term.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki shared on Twitter the clip of Owens’ interview with Trump commenting on vaccines and said, “I’m just going to echo former President Trump here on the vaccine safety and effectiveness. Merry Christmas Eve. will boost you up. “

President Joe Biden in his own Covid speech on Tuesday praised Trump for securing his recall.

“This may be one of the few things that he and I agree on,” Biden said. “People who receive booster shots are highly protected.”

Trump told the Wall Street Journal in an interview in September that he likely wouldn’t get a recall.

I feel great from that point of view, he told the newspaper. I’ll look at it later. I’m not against it, but it’s probably not for me.

Trump was hospitalized with Covid in October 2020, a few weeks before the presidential election, and received monoclonal antibody treatment. His former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, revealed in a book published this month that Trump was much sicker than the White House revealed at the time.

