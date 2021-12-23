Trump praises something Biden said





President Joe Biden spoke at length in the White House this week, making remarks on the Covid-19 crisis, the omicron variant, and ongoing efforts to end the pandemic. There was a part of his speech, however, that turned out to be more important than was evident at the time.

“Be clear: thanks to the previous administration and our scientific community, America is one of the first countries to get vaccinated,” the president said. “And thanks to my administration and the hard work of the Americans, we led a deployment that made America one of the world leaders in gunfire.”

None of this sounded particularly new. Safe, effective, and free vaccines were developed under Republican administration and distributed to Americans under Democratic administration. It is likely that Biden made the comment to remind those who refuse to be vaccinated that there is no real political reason to put themselves in danger.

But for Donald Trump, Biden’s rhetoric was apparently an important development. As reported by The Hill, the Republican told Fox News this week how much he welcomes the incumbent president’s recognition.

“I am very grateful to have been surprised to hear it,” Trump told Fox News. “I think it was a great thing, and I think it makes a lot of people happy.” … “I think he did something very good,” Trump said. “You know, it’s got to be a healing process in this country, and it’ll help a lot.”

Congratulations, Mr. President. You finally said something your predecessor liked.

In the same on-air appearance, Trump added, “When we came up with these amazing vaccines … we did a tremendous job, and we should never denigrate them. We should be really happy because we all saved up money. millions and millions of lives all over the world. “

There is ample evidence of a political divide when it comes to Americans and vaccinations: Democrats are more likely than Republicans to protect themselves from the deadly virus. This is what makes Trump’s rhetoric potentially important in a public health context: The more positive things he says about Covid-19 vaccines, the more likely it is that conservative dodgers will end up doing the right thing.

In fact, I suspect Biden would give the Trump administration credit for helping develop vaccines every day if that meant his predecessor would appear in the conservative media and say constructive things about the most powerful tool we have. are ready to end the crisis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/it-finally-happened-trump-praises-something-biden-said-n1286552 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos