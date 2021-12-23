Boris Johnson decides when he will make the next Covid announcement

The Prime Minister will not announce any new Covid restrictions for England until Christmas, reports suggest.

This is despite Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland all laying out strict measures that will be put in place as early as Boxing Day.

Boris Johnson is believed to have decided to delay any announcement of new measures until December 27 at the earliest after a ‘Cabinet cable’, as reported by the Mirror.

It comes as new research suggests the Omicron variant of Covid is less severe than Delta.

People who test positive for Omicron are 15 to 20% less likely to need hospital treatment compared to those infected with Delta, studies suggest.

Imperial College London said people with PCR-confirmed Omicron are 40 to 45% less likely to spend a night or more in hospital with the virus compared to Delta.

Still, Imperial has warned that this appears to be offset by the speed at which the variant is spreading – with confirmed cases exceeding 100,000 per day for the first time.

Imperials Professor Paul Elliott warned that the R number is now significantly greater than 1 due to Omicron.

SAGE member Professor Andrew Hayward told BBC Radio 4s Today: This is undeniably good news, but I think we were certainly not out of the danger zone.

I think maybe we can go from a hurricane to a very severe storm.

The NHS is already under heavy demand and I think it will get worse.

Wales and Northern Ireland will close nightclubs from Boxing Day. And in Wales and Scotland, Boxing Day sports will effectively be behind closed doors.

Welsh Prime Minister Mark Drakeford yesterday accused Boris Johnson of paralysis and urged him to act on soaring Omicron rates.

Still, Tory MPs are mutinous about any prospect of further restrictions, with 100 alone rebelling against face masks and Covid passports for nightclubs.

Now senior government sources have confirmed Boris Johnson does not plan to make any announcement on new restrictions until Boxing Day.

Although the data is reviewed daily, including Boxing Day, no announcements should be made until Christmas.

This suggests that unless there is another sudden deterioration, no announcement is likely until December 27 at the earliest.

With Parliament taking about two days to remember, this could suggest that no measures would take effect until December 29 at the earliest.

But December 27 and 28 are both public holidays, slowing the process down.







A source said the legally enforceable FT measures are unlikely to come into effect until 2022 – although guidance before then is possible.

We would be hard pressed to see the regulations go into effect before the New Year, a Whitehall official told the newspaper.

The Prime Minister has already considered reverting to Stage 2 styling measures with pubs and restaurants serving only outdoors.

There are also reportedly restrictions on indoor gatherings as part of such measures, which have been urged by SAGE advisers.

But a source told the FT: The prime minister has yet to consider options. There is still not enough data to justify further restrictions.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “An analysis is underway, this analysis is not completed, but I look forward to receiving it.”

Still, Care Minister Gillian Keegan suggested yesterday that the British should only make New Years plans if they are easy to undo.

NHS Provider General Chris Hopson warned the number of unvaccinated people in intensive care units was a source of frustration and doctors were “already working beyond expectations.

Labor today demanded urgent action to stop the stealth shutdown of live events, theater and music.

Ghost Culture Secretary Lucy Powell called for faster payments under the Culture Recovery Fund, a broader reach and an urgent review of the live events reinsurance program to expand it to more situations.

She said: Pantos and other cultural events at Christmas are great British traditions, which are now under threat as many productions and live events have seen a dramatic drop in demand and many cancellations due to Covid.

The government must take further action to support the sector before we see many of our theaters and performance venues across the country disappearing and a nightmare before Christmas for freelancers and workers for whom this should be their period. boom of the year.

Meanwhile, the Lib Dems demanded that the government put in place a voluntary emergency leave program.

This would allow people to take two to four weeks of paid leave to help deploy the booster and support the NHS over the Christmas period.

They could take on roles such as vaccinators, stewards and administrative staff, and have government paid travel and food costs, Lib Dem chief Ed Davey said.

He said: It would help people play their part in rolling out the booster and take the strain off the NHS at this critical time.

Labor meanwhile called for clarity, with Parallel Work and Pensions Secretary Jonathan Ashworth suggesting that a “roadmap” of restrictions businesses could face before New Years Eve should be produced, “so let people know where we are “.

But Keir Starmer said he did not support a breaker lockout yet, and that it was up to the government to come up with proposals that it would then see if it supported them.

