PT Adaro Energy Tbk – Adaro to start building aluminum smelter in Indonesia’s Green Industrial Park

Jakarta – PT Adaro Energy Tbk (Adaro), through PT Adaro Aluminum Indonesia, signed a Letter of Intent to Invest (LoI) for a total amount of $ 728 million to build an aluminum smelter in Indonesia’s largest green industrial park, developed by PT Kalimantan Industrial Park Indonesia.

Senior Vice President of Adaro, Ario Rachmat represented the company during the signing in the presence of the Indonesian President Joko Widodo , which took place on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 and the regency of Bulungan, North Kalimantan Province. The coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investments also attended the signing. Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan , Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, Minister of Investment / Head of Investment Coordination Council Bahlil Lahadalia, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Chairman of Konsorsium Indonesia Garibaldi Thohir , the governor of North Kalimantan Zainal province Arifin Paliwang, and the regent of Bulungan Syarwani.

Senior Vice President of Adaro, Ario Rachmat said: “Adaro is committed to transforming its businesses through long-term green initiatives. Through this investment, we hope to help reduce aluminum imports, create processing activities and add value to alumina, as well as increase tax revenue for the country. We also hope to have an aluminum industry in North Kalimantan will attract more investment and create employment opportunities for the Indonesian people. ‘

To carry out this project, Adaro will team up with national and international partners who have backgrounds, experience, advanced technology and in-depth knowledge of the aluminum industry. Ario added: “We are optimistic that global demand for aluminum products will continue to increase, especially for cables, batteries and chassis.

We also anticipate that in the future other industries requiring aluminum, such as solar panels and electric vehicles, may be produced at this facility. “In the next phase of production and development, the Adaro aluminum smelter will use new and renewable energy generated by a hydroelectric power station with modern and environmentally friendly construction standards, and a solar power station,” said Ario concluded.

Contact:

Mahardika putranto

Email: [email protected]