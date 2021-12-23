For us, the cow is mother, and is sacred, says the Prime Minister





Strengthening the dairy sector in the country is one of the main priorities of his government, according to the Prime Minister

Talking about the cow may be a crime for some people but for us the cow is a mother and is revered, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, lashing out at people who make fun of cows and buffaloes. Some people have created a situation such as talking about the cow and govardhan is a form of gunah (criminality). They made it a crime. The cow may be a crime for some people, but for us the cow is mother, she is revered, Mr Modi said in Varanasi. The prime minister made the comments during an event where he laid the foundation stone for Banas Dairy Sankul, a dairy spread over 30 acres with a processing facility for five lakh liters of milk per day. It will be built at a cost of 475 crores, the government said. Mr. Modi emphasized the economic usefulness of the cow to Indians and said strengthening the dairy sector in the country was among the top priorities of his government. Those who laugh at cows and buffaloes forget that the eight crore livelihood of families in the country is based on cattle. It is through the efforts of these families that India produces milk worth nearly 8.5 lakh crore each year. This amount is more than the value of wheat and rice produced, the prime minister said. The twin-engine government of Mr. Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stood firmly and honestly with farmers and cattle ranchers, he added, noting that milk production in the country had increased by about 45% in the past six to seven years. Today India produces around 22% of the world’s milk, he said, praising the UP’s contribution to milk production and the expansion of the dairy sector. Mr Modi said his government was not just delivering vikas (development) but also promote virasat (heritage) of the country but some people who think about their selfish interests, dislike the development of UP, and also started to oppose the corridor of Kashi Vishwanath temple recently opened by him in Varanasi. However, he made no specific reference. Mr. Modi accused previous governments of viewing UP only through the prism of caste and religion. In their program and dictionary, they only had the MafiaWhat, parivarvad (nepotism) and illegal land and house grabbing, he said. When I talk about the dual development of Kashi and UP by the dual engine government, some people feel sorry, he added. The PM also digitally transferred around 35 crore in bonus to the bank accounts of over 1.7 lakh of milk producers associated with Banas Dairy, and laid the foundation stone for the biogas-based power plant for the factory of the Cooperative Union of Milk Producers in Ramnagar.

