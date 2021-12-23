Trump asks Supreme Court to block Jan.6 Capitol riot panel from obtaining files





U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a retreat with Republican lawmakers at Camp David in Thurmont, Maryland, January 6, 2018.

Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to block a request for White House documents from the House select committee investigating the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill by a crowd of Trump supporters.

The request came two weeks after two lower courts rejected Trump’s argument that records are protected by executive privilege, a legal doctrine that allows certain White House communications to remain private.

President Joe Biden had refused to claim privilege over the disputed documents.

The Supreme Court is not obligated to hear the case of Trump, who seeks to prevent the National Archives from giving the House committee hundreds of pages of Trump White House documents.

Trump has demanded that until the Supreme Court decides whether or not to take his case, it prevent the cases from being sent to the panel in the meantime.

Trump’s lawyers, in their petition for Supreme Court review, said the “House committee’s request involved significant constitutional and statutory concerns arising from the Presidential Records Act, the separation of powers and executive privilege “.

“A former president has the right to claim executive privilege, even after his term in office,” argues the petition. “Congress cannot dig through the confidential presidential documents of a former president to achieve political goals or advance a case study.”

Trump lashed out at the committee in a statement Thursday that reiterated his false claims that Biden had only been elected president in his place because of widespread electoral fraud.

“The people persecuted by the unselected January 6 committee should just tell the truth, that they are angry with the 2020 RIGGED presidential election,” Trump said.

“People have a right to freedom of expression, and perhaps there has never been a time in the history of our country where freedom of expression has been so completely violated,” he said. he declares. “They don’t want to talk about election results because they know they can’t win.”

Trump’s request for the Supreme Court to appeal came as the select committee examines his role in the January riot, when hundreds of Trump supporters violently stormed Capitol and forced members of the House and the Senate to flee their chambers.

Rioters, many of whom were spurred on by Trump’s repeated lie that the 2020 election victory was stolen from him, temporarily prevented Congress from confirming the victory of Biden’s Electoral College.

The committee is also investigating whether Trump sought to prevent Congress from its official obligation to count electoral votes.

United States Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) testifies before the House Rules Committee on the January 6 Special Committee’s recommendation that the House detain Mark Meadows for criminal contempt of Congress at the State Capitol United in Washington, December 14, 2021.

Élisabeth Frantz | Reuters

Vice-chair of the panel, Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, one of the two Republicans on the nine-member committee, said last week that a “key question before this committee” is whether Trump “per share or inaction, by corruption [sought] to interfere with or hinder the official procedures of Congress for the counting of the electoral votes. “

Last month, a Federal District Judge spoke out against Trump’s efforts to keep the committee’s records, writing that his position “appears to be based on the idea that his executive branch” exists in perpetuity … but presidents don’t are not kings, and the plaintiff is not president. “

In disputes between the current and the former president, “the incumbent’s point of view carries more weight,” wrote Judge Tanya Chutkan.

Trump appealed to the District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals for the United States, but that court upheld Chutkan’s decision.

Biden “and the legislature have shown a national interest and an urgent need for the speedy disclosure of these documents,” a panel of three circuit court judges said in their Dec. 9 decision.

However, the appeals court granted Trump’s request to temporarily halt publication of documents during litigation, giving Trump lawyers 14 days to submit cases to the Supreme Court before the temporary injunction is lifted. .

