Prime Minister Narendra Modi says fight against Covid-19 pandemic is not over

Amid growing concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday insisted on the appropriate behavior of Covid, saying the fight against the pandemic was not over and asked authorities to send teams in states with low vaccination rates, increasing cases and insufficient health infrastructure, to help them improve the situation.

Modi instructed officials at a high-level meeting to review the status of COVID-19 and Omicron, the new variant of concern (VOC), and said “we should be ‘satark’ (vigilant) and “saavdhan” (careful) “.

The fight against the pandemic is not over, he said, and asserted that the need for continued adherence to Covid’s safe behavior is of paramount importance, even today.

The meeting was held to review public health response measures for containment and management of COVID-19, strengthening of health infrastructure, including availability of drugs, oxygen cylinders and concentrators, ventilators , PSA factories, intensive care / oxygen beds, human resources, IT interventions and immunization status, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Officials briefed the Prime Minister on the emerging global scenario driven by the new variant, with insight into increasing cases in countries with high vaccine coverage and the presence of the Omicron variant, he said. he declares.

He was also informed of the technical sheet and priority actions recommended by WHO in the framework of Omicron.

A snapshot of the state of COVID-19 and Omicron in the country, including states reporting higher number of cases, districts reporting higher positivity and higher number of clusters, was presented to Premier minister, PMO said.

Details of Omicron cases reported in the country, including their travel history, vaccination status and recovery status, were also presented, he said.

Modi has been informed of the various measures taken since November 25, when the first opinion of the Union’s Ministry of Health was shared with states.

A revised travel advisory for international passengers, review meetings with States / Union territories on public health response measures to COVID-19, acceleration of vaccination, installation of equipment oxygen supply, etc., were also informed in Modi.

After the officials’ presentation, Modi asked the officials to maintain a high level of vigilance and vigilance at all levels.

He called on central officials to work in close coordination with states to support their efforts for public health containment and management measures as part of the “whole-of-government” approach.

“The Centre’s strategy for proactive, targeted, collaborative and cooperative pandemic control should guide all our future actions,” Modi told officials.

He called on officials to ensure that health systems in states, starting at the district level, are strengthened to meet any challenges posed by the new variant.

It is important for states to ensure that oxygen supply equipment is installed and fully functional, Modi told officials at the meeting.

He also called on officials to work regularly with states and review the readiness of various components of health infrastructure, including training and capacity building of human resources, timely availability of ambulances, preparing states to operationalize COVID facilities for institutional quarantine. , and effective and supervised follow-up of people in isolation at home.

He further asked officials to effectively use IT tools for telemedicine and teleconsultation.

Increased and close monitoring of emerging clusters and hot spots through active, rapid and effective monitoring is expected to continue, Modi said at the meeting.

He requested the rapid dispatch of a good number of positive samples for genome sequencing to INSACOG laboratories.

Modi also called on authorities to speed up testing to ensure rapid identification of cases for timely containment and treatment.

Emphasis should also be placed on effective contact tracing to curb the spread of transmission, he said.

He asked officials that the central government send teams to states with low immunization, increasing cases and insufficient health infrastructure to help them improve the situation.

Modi was briefed on the progress of vaccination across the country and was told that over 88% of the eligible population received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and that over 60% of the eligible population received the second dose , said the PMO.

Officials informed him that the “Har Ghar Dastak” door-to-door vaccination campaign to mobilize and immunize people was able to motivate people to take the COVID-19 vaccine and showed encouraging results to increase vaccination coverage .

Modi called on states to ensure the eligible population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and proceed to meet the target in saturation mode.

India has so far recorded 236 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in 16 states and UTs, of which 104 people have recovered or migrated, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health updated Thursday.

