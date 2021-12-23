Imran Khan sheds crocodile tears at OIC





Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza

Imran Khan cannot make up his mind on the purpose of the 17th OIC Extraordinary Session which was recently held in Islamabad. During his address to the participants, he said it was a “humanitarian duty” of the world that they help Afghanistan with aid, but in his second breath he asserted that it was a “duty” religious’ Muslims to help Afghanistan.

He said that “no country has suffered as much as Afghanistan”. Imran Khan conveniently ignored the fact that the troubles in Afghanistan were cooked up in Pakistan. Wasn’t it to create the so-called “strategic depth” against India that Pakistani military ruler General Muhammed Zia Ul Haq (1977-88) started arming the Afghan warlords against the left-wing government by Noor Muhammed Taraki in 1978?

And isn’t it true that for a fist full of dollars, the military generals turned Pakistan into a frontline state for Western imperialism and China whose sole purpose was to confuse the Soviets who came to defend the Afghan revolution will know?

What about the millions of Afghan jihadists, then called mujahedin, trained, armed and then sent to Afghanistan to wage a civil war there?

Imran Khan sheds crocodile tears over the misery the Afghan people face today, blaming previous “corrupt” governments and ignoring the fact that today Afghanistan was ruled by drug traffickers and criminals. most brutal, anti-civilizational smugglers in the form of the Afghan Taliban who came to power after overthrowing an elected government and who have since flouted human rights, depriving ethnic groups of all political representation and failing to succeeded in stopping the export of terrorism by the Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan based in Afghanistan to Khan’s own country.

Everything he said didn’t sound wrong. For example, Imran Khan said that “if the world does not act, it will be the greatest man-made crisis (read Pakistan)”. Pleading with the OIC to help Afghanistan, Imran Khan said it was their religious duty, and it was about “… 40 million human beings” yet in Occupied Pakistan Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit -Baltistan (PoJK, PoGB) 6 million of my people are currently suffering from hunger and famine due to lack of wheat, water and electricity. We have already spent half of the winter in darkness and food scarcity. And U.S ? Aren’t the majority of our PoJK and PoGB members “Muslims” or human beings?

Khan Sahib speaks passionately about the drought in Afghanistan leading to a food crisis but conveniently forgets that it was his own government that reduced the wheat quota for the PoGB by 20,000 bags per month and that all of Atta’s deposits in the PoJK were closed due to lack of flour.

One is amazed at Imran Khan’s desperation to seek help for his Taliban brethren when he protests the preconditions the world community has set for the Taliban to comply before qualifying for global recognition.

He said that unless the Taliban have an inclusive government, human rights, women’s rights and the ban on terrorism on their soil are met, humanitarian aid will not flow and their reserves. foreigners will not be allowed or their banking system will not be allowed to operate, should not prevent the world from helping the Taliban government!

He said the Taliban’s foreign minister categorically said they wanted to comply with the three conditions (above).

Well, while the IOC meeting was held in Islamabad, the Afghan Taliban attacked the Pakistani army on the Pakistan-Afghan border between Chaman in Balochistan and Nangarhar province in Afghanistan. The Taliban held Pakistani military personnel at gunpoint and dug up the barbed wire fence Pakistan laid on the Durand Line, saying they did not recognize the border between the two countries.

In 1893, Sir Mortimer Durand had drawn the border between British India and Afghanistan and an agreement was signed between him and the Afghan ruler Abdul Rahman Khan.

According to the agreement, the border was to be recognized by both parties for 100 years. Thus, since 1993, the agreement of the Durand line is null and void. The Taliban who took the barbed wire with them warned that if another attempt to seal the border was made, they would not refrain from using force to exercise their will.

Likewise, while the OIC was deliberating on humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, the host country was busy building concrete bunkers in the 500-meter buffer zone of the India-Pakistan Line of Control. . It was a shameful attempt by the Pakistani military to induce India to respond to this breach of mutual understanding by opening fire.

Imran Khan might have thought that once India responded with live ammunition, the OIC meeting would become an event of denigration of India helping it drag the so-called and fabricated Kashmir issue. .

This does not happen. Indian border security forces used a megaphone instead and continued to warn the Pakistani military to refrain and stop the illegal maneuver.

Imran Khan is a person who will do everything possible to obtain monetary benefits and in the end Pakistan succeeded in getting the OIC to agree to establish a trust fund for Afghanistan.

It will surely be a pot from which Pakistan also draws the much-needed money to run its own administration. Khan’s crocodile tears shed at the OIC were not in vain after all. (IANS)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianewengland.com/2021/12/imran-khan-sheds-crocodile-tears-at-oic/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos