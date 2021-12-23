Donald Trump defends COVID-19 vaccines in interview with Candace Owens





Former President Donald Trump supported the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines during an interview with conservative media personality Candace Owens on Wednesday after he tried to undermine the success of the vaccines.

I offered one vaccine, with three vaccines, Trump said in the interview. All of them are very, very good. I found three in less than nine months. It was to take five to twelve years.

Yet more people have died from COVID this year, by the way, under Joe Biden than under you and more people have taken the vaccine this year, Owens added. So people wonder how

Oh no, the vaccines work, ”added Trump. “But some people are the ones who get very sick and go to the hospital and are the ones who don’t take the vaccine. But it’s still their choice. And if you take the vaccine, you are protected.

Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you get it, it’s a very minor form, he continued. People don’t die when they take the vaccine.

Since leaving office, Trump has repeatedly praised his administration’s vaccine development efforts, but has remained firmly opposed to the mask and vaccine mandates.

People must have their freedom, he told Owens.

Owens has repeatedly questioned the effectiveness of vaccines and other COVID-19 restrictions on social media. In October, she said she was not vaccinated and reiterated last month that she refused to even consider getting the vaccine.

Trump was vaccinated against COVID-19 shortly before leaving office and revealed last weekend that he had also received his booster.

President Biden on Tuesday praised his predecessor’s vaccine development and touted the deployment of his own administrations.

Let’s be clear, the president said. Thanks to the previous administration and our scientific community, America was one of the first countries to get vaccinated. Thanks to my administration and the hard work of the Americans, we led a deployment that made America one of the world leaders in gunfire.

Biden also praised his predecessor for receiving the recall, saying it may have been one of the few things he and I agree on.

Hours later, Trump revealed in an interview with Fox News that he was very grateful and surprised by Biden’s public praise.

I am very grateful for this, I was surprised to hear it, Trump said.

I think it was a great thing and I think it makes a lot of people happy.

The unexpected and possibly brief unity between the two comes as the United States experiences a massive spike in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.

With thousands of Americans expected to travel across the country for the holiday season this year, the Biden administration this week announced a series of actions to try to curb the rise in the number of cases – including the opening new federal testing sites; and shipping half a billion COVID test kits home to those who request them starting next month.

