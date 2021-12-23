China’s hydroelectric project in Argentina stuck in limbo – the diplomat

Advertising

The Santa Cruz hydroelectric project in Argentina is a key cooperation project between China and Argentina. The $ 4.7 billion dam project is being carried out by a consortium led by Chinese state-owned company Gezhouba. However, the financing agreement is currently suspended, and with it the construction of the dams.

As a result, one of the projects that was once the flagship of the union between the government of Cristina Fernndez de Kirchner and the administration of Xi Jinping is now a sign of the cooling of these relations.

The joint venture made up of Gezhouba and the Argentinian companies EISA (member of the Electroingeniera group) and HIDROCUYO won the tender for the project in October 2013. A consortium of financiers including China Development Bank, ICBC and Bank of China concluded a funding project agreement with the Argentine government, with President Xi Jinping and then President Cristina Fernndez de Kirchner as witnesses at Casa Rosada in July 2014.

The list of bidders also included another Chinese state-owned company, Sinohydro of the PowerChina group, as well as Brazil’s Odebrecht and OAS, Frances Alstom, South Korea’s Hyundai Engineering and Construction and Spain’s Isolux Corsn, which is no longer in business. .

Short diplomat Weekly bulletin NOT Stay up to date with the story of the week and develop stories to watch from across Asia-Pacific. Receive the newsletter

The project site is located 145 kilometers from the tourist center of El Calafate, from which one can access Lago Argentino and the Perito Moreno glacier. Two hydroelectric dams are planned on the Santa Cruz River, in the province of the same name.

Do you like this article ? Click here to subscribe for full access. Only $ 5 per month.

According to information provided by the consortium, the Santa Cruz hydroelectric project directly employs 2,025 people. Once maximum working capacity is reached, it is expected to employ 6,000 people directly and another 10,000 indirectly.

Agustn Gerez, chairman of Argentina’s state-owned Integracin Energtica Argentina (Ieasa), said the Nstor Kirchner dam is advanced nearly 20 percent and Governor Jorge Cepernic’s dam is at 25 percent, believing it to have the first turbine in service in 2023.

Advertising

These estimates, as reported by the state news agency Tlam, are optimistic views, which are not exactly shared by the Chinese side, as Asia report was able to confirm.

Originally, the loan was signed in 2014 for a $ 4.7 billion line of credit with a Libor + 3.8% interest rate. The creditors are the China Development Bank (providing just under $ 2.5 billion), the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (just over $ 1.4 million) and the Bank of China ($ 801 million ).

So far, the consortium of financiers has provided loans of $ 1.35 billion, or 29% of the contract value. Due to the reduction in power generation capacity and the scope of work, the suspension clause of the financing contract was automatically activated. The last loan was issued in November 2017. Over the past three and a half years, Gezhouba has provided UTE $ 350 million as working capital through its Beijing Business Credit Facility. In view of the current difficulties of working capital, there is an urgent need to accelerate the negotiation and reactivate the suspended financing agreement.

Gezhouba, as the leader of the joint venture, coordinates negotiations between Chinese banks and Argentina’s strategic finance department. The resumption of the funding deal that requires the signing of the Argentine government was expected by the end of 2021, but there have yet to be concrete signs that officials are moving forward.

Various interruptions and delays have put the Argentine government in the position of having to start repaying the part of the loan already obtained, while the roadblocks are still incomplete. Certain disadvantages are added to the economic difficulties that Argentina is going through. On the one hand, debt cannot be restructured. On the other hand, there are cross-default clauses that may affect other Chinese SOE projects such as the Belgrano Cargas Railway.

This piece was originally published in Spanish by Asia.