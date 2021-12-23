Politics
China’s hydroelectric project in Argentina stuck in limbo – the diplomat
The Santa Cruz hydroelectric project in Argentina is a key cooperation project between China and Argentina. The $ 4.7 billion dam project is being carried out by a consortium led by Chinese state-owned company Gezhouba. However, the financing agreement is currently suspended, and with it the construction of the dams.
As a result, one of the projects that was once the flagship of the union between the government of Cristina Fernndez de Kirchner and the administration of Xi Jinping is now a sign of the cooling of these relations.
The joint venture made up of Gezhouba and the Argentinian companies EISA (member of the Electroingeniera group) and HIDROCUYO won the tender for the project in October 2013. A consortium of financiers including China Development Bank, ICBC and Bank of China concluded a funding project agreement with the Argentine government, with President Xi Jinping and then President Cristina Fernndez de Kirchner as witnesses at Casa Rosada in July 2014.
The list of bidders also included another Chinese state-owned company, Sinohydro of the PowerChina group, as well as Brazil’s Odebrecht and OAS, Frances Alstom, South Korea’s Hyundai Engineering and Construction and Spain’s Isolux Corsn, which is no longer in business. .
The project site is located 145 kilometers from the tourist center of El Calafate, from which one can access Lago Argentino and the Perito Moreno glacier. Two hydroelectric dams are planned on the Santa Cruz River, in the province of the same name.
According to information provided by the consortium, the Santa Cruz hydroelectric project directly employs 2,025 people. Once maximum working capacity is reached, it is expected to employ 6,000 people directly and another 10,000 indirectly.
Agustn Gerez, chairman of Argentina’s state-owned Integracin Energtica Argentina (Ieasa), said the Nstor Kirchner dam is advanced nearly 20 percent and Governor Jorge Cepernic’s dam is at 25 percent, believing it to have the first turbine in service in 2023.
These estimates, as reported by the state news agency Tlam, are optimistic views, which are not exactly shared by the Chinese side, as Asia report was able to confirm.
Originally, the loan was signed in 2014 for a $ 4.7 billion line of credit with a Libor + 3.8% interest rate. The creditors are the China Development Bank (providing just under $ 2.5 billion), the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (just over $ 1.4 million) and the Bank of China ($ 801 million ).
So far, the consortium of financiers has provided loans of $ 1.35 billion, or 29% of the contract value. Due to the reduction in power generation capacity and the scope of work, the suspension clause of the financing contract was automatically activated. The last loan was issued in November 2017. Over the past three and a half years, Gezhouba has provided UTE $ 350 million as working capital through its Beijing Business Credit Facility. In view of the current difficulties of working capital, there is an urgent need to accelerate the negotiation and reactivate the suspended financing agreement.
Gezhouba, as the leader of the joint venture, coordinates negotiations between Chinese banks and Argentina’s strategic finance department. The resumption of the funding deal that requires the signing of the Argentine government was expected by the end of 2021, but there have yet to be concrete signs that officials are moving forward.
Various interruptions and delays have put the Argentine government in the position of having to start repaying the part of the loan already obtained, while the roadblocks are still incomplete. Certain disadvantages are added to the economic difficulties that Argentina is going through. On the one hand, debt cannot be restructured. On the other hand, there are cross-default clauses that may affect other Chinese SOE projects such as the Belgrano Cargas Railway.
This piece was originally published in Spanish by Asia.
Sources
2/ https://thediplomat.com/2021/12/chinese-hydropower-project-in-argentina-is-stuck-in-limbo/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]