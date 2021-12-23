Omicron news is a boost for Boris Johnson but pressure from conservatives is still there | Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has entered the heavy holiday season with his authority in tatters after a series of self-inflicted crises, and with colleagues warning that the Christmas cancellation could be the last straw for the exasperated British public.

So soon, provisional evidence that the Omicron variant may cause less serious health problems is the best Christmas present the Prime Minister could have hoped for.

Sources in Downing Street have cautioned against overinterpreting the data, with experts continuing to warn that the sheer size of the Omicron wave could still put severe pressure on the NHS, even as a smaller proportion of those infected turn out. found in the hospital.

But there is now hope that at the very least, the decision on whether or not to impose further tough restrictions after Christmas may not be made.

The decentralized administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have each announced a set of new rules starting on Boxing Day, ranging from limits on larger outdoor events to the return of social distancing.

Johnson was under pressure from Labor and Liberal Democrats to give families and businesses in England similar clarity by laying out his plans for the post-Christmas period. But ministers said they did not yet have the data to act, and the cabinet has not been reconvened for a long, inconclusive meeting on Monday. Health Secretary Sajid Javid has confirmed that there will be no further government announcements this week.

The wait-and-see approach has been endorsed by former Labor Prime Minister Tony Blair, who told Times Radio on Wednesday that he would not have introduced restrictions on Christmas.

Blair argued that, from a purely public health perspective, the case for curbs was strong, but Omicron was so heritable that only a full lockdown would be likely to have much effect, and that was too much. a blunt instrument to apply at all levels to different categories of people, including triple bites.

Johnson is now hoping that hospitalizations and other data will provide enough silver lining to avoid a New Year’s breaker or other measures, such as mixing limits.

After promising MPs the chance to vote on any restrictions, he would only be likely to push them through with Labor support. That would delight new shadow health secretary Wes Streeting, whose tactic has been to offer unwavering support for government action while highlighting Conservative divisions.

Even if the data points in the right direction and Johnson is able to avoid imposing further restrictions in the New Year, however, Conservative backbench MPs are unlikely to credit him for his firmness. . Instead, lockdown skeptics believe the prime minister had little room for maneuver after the historic rebellion against his Plan B measures last week, which bolstered the arm of skeptical ministers.

At the height of the Covid crisis in 2020, there was little cabinet consultation, with key decisions on the draconian lockdown measures being taken by a small circle of Johnson, senior ministers and close advisers, while the cabinet in full was little more than a rubber stamp.

But Johnson’s power over his party is now considerably less secure, so that, as during Theresa Mays’ troubled tenure, the contents of cabinet meetings are easily leaked, with rival jockeys briefing their press contributions.

Johnson will be genuinely relieved if England can start the New Year without severe restrictions that could further hurt his popularity, and he can even hope that, as with last year’s vaccine rebound, the end of the Omicron wave will improve. the mood of the public. And that will certainly save him a new confrontation with seasoned backbench MPs.

But pressure within the Johnsons party on everything from political mismanagement to anti-foreclosure parties, and MPs watching the North Shropshire outcome and fearing for their own future, is unlikely to abate.