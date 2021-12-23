Politics
Omicron news is a boost for Boris Johnson but pressure from conservatives is still there | Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson has entered the heavy holiday season with his authority in tatters after a series of self-inflicted crises, and with colleagues warning that the Christmas cancellation could be the last straw for the exasperated British public.
So soon, provisional evidence that the Omicron variant may cause less serious health problems is the best Christmas present the Prime Minister could have hoped for.
Sources in Downing Street have cautioned against overinterpreting the data, with experts continuing to warn that the sheer size of the Omicron wave could still put severe pressure on the NHS, even as a smaller proportion of those infected turn out. found in the hospital.
But there is now hope that at the very least, the decision on whether or not to impose further tough restrictions after Christmas may not be made.
The decentralized administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have each announced a set of new rules starting on Boxing Day, ranging from limits on larger outdoor events to the return of social distancing.
Johnson was under pressure from Labor and Liberal Democrats to give families and businesses in England similar clarity by laying out his plans for the post-Christmas period. But ministers said they did not yet have the data to act, and the cabinet has not been reconvened for a long, inconclusive meeting on Monday. Health Secretary Sajid Javid has confirmed that there will be no further government announcements this week.
The wait-and-see approach has been endorsed by former Labor Prime Minister Tony Blair, who told Times Radio on Wednesday that he would not have introduced restrictions on Christmas.
Blair argued that, from a purely public health perspective, the case for curbs was strong, but Omicron was so heritable that only a full lockdown would be likely to have much effect, and that was too much. a blunt instrument to apply at all levels to different categories of people, including triple bites.
Johnson is now hoping that hospitalizations and other data will provide enough silver lining to avoid a New Year’s breaker or other measures, such as mixing limits.
After promising MPs the chance to vote on any restrictions, he would only be likely to push them through with Labor support. That would delight new shadow health secretary Wes Streeting, whose tactic has been to offer unwavering support for government action while highlighting Conservative divisions.
Even if the data points in the right direction and Johnson is able to avoid imposing further restrictions in the New Year, however, Conservative backbench MPs are unlikely to credit him for his firmness. . Instead, lockdown skeptics believe the prime minister had little room for maneuver after the historic rebellion against his Plan B measures last week, which bolstered the arm of skeptical ministers.
At the height of the Covid crisis in 2020, there was little cabinet consultation, with key decisions on the draconian lockdown measures being taken by a small circle of Johnson, senior ministers and close advisers, while the cabinet in full was little more than a rubber stamp.
But Johnson’s power over his party is now considerably less secure, so that, as during Theresa Mays’ troubled tenure, the contents of cabinet meetings are easily leaked, with rival jockeys briefing their press contributions.
Johnson will be genuinely relieved if England can start the New Year without severe restrictions that could further hurt his popularity, and he can even hope that, as with last year’s vaccine rebound, the end of the Omicron wave will improve. the mood of the public. And that will certainly save him a new confrontation with seasoned backbench MPs.
But pressure within the Johnsons party on everything from political mismanagement to anti-foreclosure parties, and MPs watching the North Shropshire outcome and fearing for their own future, is unlikely to abate.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/dec/23/omicron-news-is-boost-for-boris-johnson-but-tory-pressure-is-still-on
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]