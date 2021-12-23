Buhari regime draws Nigeria into controversial deal with Turkey in return for military support

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has struck a controversial deal with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to keep certain Turkish-related businesses in Nigeria under surveillance.

This is, according to an AfricaReport report, to obtain the support of the Turkish government in terms of infrastructure and military assistance, especially with the rate of insecurity in the country.







In 2016 Nigeria and Turkey were embroiled in a diplomatic row.

The Turkish president, who had just survived a coup and an assassination attempt at the time, was tasked with denouncing and arresting all the perpetrators of the attack which killed 300 people.

He claimed the putschists were linked to the Gulen movement, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey and led by Fethullah Gulen, an influential Turkish businessman and cleric in exile in the United States.

Gulen, a former ally of Erdogan, has repeatedly denied the allegations, also saying he does not know 99% of the members of his influential movement which has three to six million members worldwide.

Erdogan attempted to extradite Gulen from the United States, but failed and began contacting several African leaders with a view to shutting down all businesses linked to the Gulen movement in their countries.

On July 28, 2016, Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria Hakan Cakil called on Nigeria to close 17 Turkish schools in the country linked to the Gulen movement.

We call on the Nigerian government to close the schools I have officially requested, both orally and in writing, that these schools be closed.

Also, I sent a letter to Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama (Minister of Foreign Affairs) and Mr. Abba Kyari (Chief of Staff to the President) about this and asked for their support for the closure of schools, he said. he declares.

In addition to schools, several affected institutions included hospitals and other establishments.

However, given that Nigeria was facing one of its worst economic downturns at the time, the government was reluctant to honor such a request.

Nigerian Education Minister Adamu Adamu said the application will not be considered until the Turkish government provides satisfactory evidence.

Nigeria’s unfavorable response further infuriated the Turkish government as several Nigerian students attending Turkish schools abroad were arrested while others were expelled for unspecified reasons.

President Buharis’ adviser on diaspora affairs at the time, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, confirmed to local media that the Foreign Ministry, through the permanent secretary, summoned the Turkish ambassador upon receipt. some information.

As the two countries strive to resolve the issue through all possible diplomatic channels, the Foreign Ministry has made it clear that such acts against Nigerians will not be accepted.

Therefore, companies linked to Gulen in Nigeria began to remove Turkey from their trade names and changed their names completely, although they retained their Turkish orientation.

Some of these companies include the Nigerian Turkish International College (NTIC) with branches in Kaduna, Abuja, Kano, Yobe, Ogun and Lagos. The school changed its name to Nigerian Tulip International School.

In addition, Nigeria Turkish Nile University changed its name to Nile University. The Nigerian Turkish Nizamiye Hospital, which was sponsored by the Nigerian elite, has simply been replaced by the Nizamiye Hospital.

Despite these measures, however, Turkey has remained adamant.

In 2019, Turkey’s new Ambassador to Nigeria Melih Ulueren said at an event commemorating the third anniversary of the coup that the Turkish Maarif Foundation had been established to take over all business interests related to the Gulen movement.

With Turkey unable to take over the Gulen movement’s business interests in Nigeria, Erdogan decided to take a new approach and make Nigeria an offer that would be difficult to refuse.

With insecurity on the rise in recent times and its many facets including banditry, terrorism, kidnappings, among others, the Nigerian government is in desperate need of weapons and intelligence, also given the impending embargo on weapons imposed by the United States Congress because of human rights concerns. Nigeria had to explore other options, and unlike the United States, Turkey would be willing to partner with Nigeria without such stringent human rights conditions.

Referring directly to Nigeria’s security quagmire, Erdogan during his visit to Nigeria in October 2021 told President Buhari that his administration would constantly share intelligence with Nigerian authorities.

He was quick to add that the perpetrators of the attempted coup in Turkey were still very active in Nigeria and that a quid pro quo was needed.

The sensitivity that we show in the fight against terrorism will, I hope, be shared by our Nigerian brothers and sisters and our counterparts. The perpetrators of the heinous failed coup of July 15 FETO are still very active in Nigeria. And we are continuously sharing our intelligence with Nigerian interlocutors and authorities, Erdogan said.

In good faith, Buhari immediately announced Turkey’s removal from Nigeria’s COVID-19 Red List. The Nigerian president revealed that he has signed eight major agreements with Turkey on several key sectors, including energy, defense industry, mining and hydrocarbons. Buhari also praised Erdogan for opening his country’s borders to accommodate millions of refugees in urgent need of humanitarian support.

Buhari also recently visited Istanbul for the Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit. During the visit which Presidency officials described as epic, several agreements were reached.

Buharis spokesman Garba Shehu said in a Facebook post that Turkish technology in Nigeria will surely accelerate the process and efforts to rid Nigeria of pockets of terrorists and the threat of kidnappers and bandits. With their vast experience and technological advances in the fight against terrorism and banditry, they have a lot to give and they have assured us that they will provide that support.

The government of Nigeria will not allow any part of our territory to be used to undermine a friendly state like Turkey. Under our strict governance and management structure of the Central Bank and financial intelligence units, the money from the investments in question cannot be moved anywhere to finance subversive activities, Shehu said.

Besides Turkey’s military assistance, Buhari also hopes to ensure that Erdogan will help Nigeria build infrastructure that was the exclusive preserve of China.

The Turkish government-funded Marif Foundation is also expected to build a five-star hotel and conference center, schools and a world-class hospital in Abuja.