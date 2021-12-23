Trump’s latest lawsuit against Letitia James is rich, even for Trump





In another transparent step to hijack and delay, former President Donald Trump, along with the Trump Organization, on Monday filed a lawsuit in New York federal court against New York Attorney General Letitia James, alleging that her investigations ongoing and very active on Trump and his company’s business practices are politically motivated and violate his constitutional rights.

By carrying this lawsuit hypocrisy is rich enough even for Trump.

Breathing life into a well-worn party line, Trump publicly complained that James’ legal maneuvers were just a continuation of the various political witch hunts he had long suffered from. In response, James quickly issued a press release declaring that neither Mr. Trump nor the Trump Organization can dictate whether and where they will answer for their actions. Our investigation will continue without being discouraged because no one is above the law, not even someone by the name of Trump.

The lawsuit was filed by one of Trump’s newest attorneys, Alina Habba, whose small New Jersey firm certainly does not fit into the category of the large law firms that have typically represented Trump and his family business. According to the Washington Post, Habbas’ previous experience includes serving as general counsel for a parking garage company and representing a former cast member of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The fact that Habba graduated from law school in 2010 only fuels the flames of critics who believe Trump can no longer retain the services of prominent and powerful lawyers to represent him in the myriad of litigation in which he is constantly bogged down.

Latest lawsuit by Trump and the Trump Organization seeks declaratory relief and injunction and asserts four counts against James in his official capacity as New York State Attorney General: violation of the 14th Amendment, violation of the First amendment, Fourth Amendment violation and abuse of process. Trump demands a jury trial, but in the meantime he asks the court to order James to immediately cease or, at a minimum, to appropriately limit all ongoing investigations into [Trump and the Trump Organization] pending resolution of the dispute. To get this temporary injunction, however, Trump will have to, among other things, convince the judge that he has a likelihood of success on the merits of his claims. The injunction is an extraordinary remedy at the discretion of the court, and based on a review of his lawsuit, Trump will never be able to satisfy the elements necessary to obtain an injunction barring James from further investigating. .

In the first paragraph of the complaint, Trump quotes James when she said in her press release, No one is above the law. But it doesn't take a legal scholar to know that the motive for the Trump trial is to try to prevent his testimony from moving forward on January 7. James publicly announced a few weeks ago that Trump's deposition was due to be taken on that date as part of his offices investigating a civilian fraud over the Trump Organization's valuation of certain assets, including several real estate.

Trump has aggressively filed a lawsuit that most legal experts say is baseless, frivolous, and ultimately unsuccessful.

Trump has made several attempts to arrest James before, filing motions to block the publication of documents his office has subpoenaed, and he has lost each time. Instead of simply filing a motion for a protective order to prevent his testimony from going forward (which one of his other attorneys said he would do), Trump aggressively filed a lawsuit that most Legal experts consider it baseless and frivolous and that will ultimately be unsuccessful. .

Attack is in real danger and exposure will occur once he is forced to sit down for his testimony in the James Inquiry. A parallel criminal investigation is being conducted by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance to determine whether the Trump organization has fraudulently submitted false property appraisals for loan and tax relief purposes. James ‘office works with Vances’ office, and there is a distinct and clear overlap in terms of directing investigations, gathering evidence, etc.

Vance also intends to depose Trump on Jan.7. However, Trump, whether on the advice of a lawyer or his own survival instincts, would likely have to assert his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination during Vance’s testimony. To properly assert his Fifth Amendment right, he should respond to individual questions as put to him in the same manner; he could not say in general that he refused to answer questions based on that constitutional right. If Trump is criminally charged, he has not been charged with wrongdoing so far, so the prosecution could not use his invocation of his constitutional right against him.

To be clear, the Fifth Amendment right is an individual’s personal right; a company or its records are not protected by the Fifth Amendment. The Trump Organization therefore finds itself in an even more precarious situation.

For James’ testimonial questioning, Trump could choose to answer his questions under oath. But, if he chooses not to do so and asserts his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, then a jury would be instructed that Trump refused to answer questions, and an adverse inference would be. imposed on him concerning his silence in the face. convincing evidence. In a civil case, if a party chooses to invoke their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, a jury instruction is read to the jury by the judge allowing the jury to infer that the reason why that party is not speaking is that there is something negative that they are trying to hide. It is a powerful tool for the opposing party to use because jurors generally regard the judge with deference. If the judge gave that instruction to the jury, jurors would be allowed to examine the why of Trump’s silence. The end result wouldn’t be pretty for Trump.

If he has a more solid legal plan in mind, we’ll have to wait and see. But as it stands, Trump’s tactic of taking legal action against James in an attempt to delay or prevent his deposition from happening smacks of desperation and certainly does not guarantee that it will derail James from pursuing his charges. full steam ahead.

