World News | Imran Khan fails to deliver pandemic economy package as promised, Pak audit report says





Islamabad [Pakistan], December 23 (ANI): Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan failed to implement the pandemic economic stimulus package as promised, according to an audit report.

According to details shared within the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday, the Ministry of Finance only released Rs 186 billion out of a total of Rs 500 billion, or only 37% of the total amount promised by the Prime Minister, according to the Nation. .

As part of the PM package, daily betting relief was pledged of Rs 200 billion but the actual release was only Rs 16 billion, funding for utility stores was Rs 50 billion but no ‘received only Rs 10 billion, electricity and gas subsidies were Rs 100 billion but the sector only received Rs 15 billion.

However, under aid to vulnerable families and panagahs, there was 150 billion rupees of which a considerable amount of 145 billion rupees was released by the finance ministry.

Meanwhile, the finance secretary informed the PAC that a total of Rs 1240 billion was to be spent on crown-related activities, which includes Rs 365 billion non-monetary and Rs 875 billion in cash spending.

“Regarding the issue of cost reduction, the corona relief program was not for one fiscal year but continues even into the current fiscal year,”

“The government provided 334 billion rupees from its own budget as an additional grant in the 2019-20 fiscal year while the rest is spent,” he added.

The Public Accounts Committee, however, expressed its dissatisfaction with the half-baked information provided by the Finance Secretary regarding expenses related to Covid-19, according to the Nation. (ANI)

