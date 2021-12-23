



The Prime Minister hailed the latest plans to save the historic Bury FC football stadium. Fans were given the opportunity to save their land with a $ 1million government grant a year after the club went into administration. Funding has been awarded to the Bury Football Club Supporters Society and will transform the 12,500-seat stadium into a community asset, providing facilities for local football teams, schools and members of the public. READ MORE: Two years after Bury FC disappeared, a group of fans could be on the verge of reviving their club The funds were provided by the Department of upgrading, housing and communities and the Department of digital, culture, media and sports. Responding to the news, Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: ‘Football clubs are the heart of our communities, so I pay tribute to @buryfcofficial fans and @JamesDalyMP who have shown great determination to bring their beloved club back to life. “By helping to save Gigg Lane Stadium, they are putting the future of the club in the hands of the fans.”





Upgrading Secretary of State Michael Gove said: “The collapse of Bury FC is a stain on English football and the result of the match has been torn from the hands of the supporters and communities who have made it what it is. ‘it’s by big business and corporations. interest. “I pay a huge tribute to the supporters of Burys, who have shown incredible determination in their fight to bring their beloved club back to life. “By helping save the historic Gigg Lane Stadium, we are helping put power back in their hands and securing a valuable asset to the community at large. “As we fulfill our central mission of bringing the UK up to speed, we support community-driven projects that bring people together, restore local pride and benefit cities across the country. “ Manchester courts are among the busiest in the country with a wide range of cases heard each week. To stay up to date with how justice is served in Greater Manchester, subscribe to our free weekly MEN Court News newsletter written by our court reporters Andrew Bardsley and Amy Walker. How can I register? First click on this link to our newsletter registration center. Once you’re there, put your email address where it’s listed at the top, then check the MEN Court News box. Other newsletters are also available if you wish. When you’ve made your choice, hit the Save Changes button at the bottom. Math Pickup, of Forever Bury and Est 1885, said: “We welcome the news from Secretary of State for Upgrade Michael Gove that our combined efforts with Forever Bury to receive community property funding have been successful. “This funding will allow us to finalize the purchase of Gigg Lane in order to bring football back to its historic birthplace after a hiatus of almost 3 years. “There are still a few steps in the process and we hope to provide a further update in the coming days when the legal formalities are completed, but we thank all the fans for their continued support. “We would also like to thank MP James Daly, the Bury Council, Bury College and the Football Foundation for their support of our candidacy.” Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports Nadine Dorries said: “Football clubs are at the heart of our local communities and fans are at the center of our national sport. “This is gaining momentum and I am very excited about the $ 1 million Community Ownership Fund that will be used to ensure Gigg Lane continues to play a vital role in the community. “The fan-led football governance review looked for ways to prevent situations like Bury FC from happening again, which is why we approved the principle of an independent regulator to take action in this space. “

