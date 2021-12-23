The Minister of Communication and Information calls on the Community to succeed in the Indonesian presidency of the G20





JAKARTA (bisnisjakarta.co.id) – Indonesia is chairing the 2022 G20 Forum. The government is trying to use the momentum of Indonesia’s G20 presidency to show world leaders its ability to control the Covid-19 pandemic, while also making Indonesia a strong and highly adaptable nation. Therefore, the Minister of Communication and Information, Johnny G. Plate, calls on the public, especially millennials, to actively participate in the success of the Indonesian presidency of the G20. In line with President Joko Widodo’s message to the successful implementation of the G20 summit, Kominfo encourages the public to participate in the successful implementation. At the same time as proof of resilience as a nation, he said in the Primetime News Metro TV dialogue: Indonesia’s strategic role in the G20 presidency, which took place virtually from Jakarta on Wednesday (22 / 12/2021) evening. According to Minister Johnny, at the G20 summit there will be decision-makers, heads of government and heads of state from 19 major countries of the world. Of course, they also involve decision-makers at lower levels, including world leaders in economics, industry and commerce. We certainly want the G20 to be a success and to become a friendly nation or host. Not only that, besides being friendly in accepting their presence, it is also an impetus to show them the capacity of Indonesia as a strong and adaptable nation, he stressed. The Minister of Communication and Information believes that Indonesia has great potential to succeed in assuming the Indonesian presidency of the G20 next year. In fact, Minister Johnny stressed the importance of involving the millennials, the students. Especially the millennial generation, our students and students should know that Indonesia as the chairman of the G20 presidency next year, what are the programs? What will we do in the G20 meetings? Because the G20 represents 65% of the world population, 79% of world trade and 85% of the world economy, he said. President Joko Widodo has appointed the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology as the coordinator of communication and media in the Group of 20 countries. The appointment is based on Presidential Decree number 12 of 2021 concerning the National Committee for the Organization of the Indonesian Presidency of the G20, published on May 27, 2021. Based on the presidential decree, Kominfo is responsible for developing a communication strategy with the community. Then also to the participating countries of the G20 as well as to the national and foreign media. However, the communication medium in question is not only the use of communication channels but the transmission of information related to the implementation of the implementation of the G20 itself, said Minister Johnny. According to the Minister of Communication and Information, when trusting Indonesia to take over the presidency of the G20 in 2022, community participation and understanding is very important. Therefore, I hope the public will not only know about business channels or technical issues. But the public knows the substance, the goals and the grand program of Indonesia for Indonesia’s presidency of the G20 which started from December 1, 2021 until October 30-31 next year, he said. -he hopes. During the discussion, which also introduced Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati and Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo, Minister Johnny also explained that digitization was one of the important factors that emerged as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, namely to encourage the migration of people’s activities. to digital space. * rah

