PM Modi calls for caution as concerns rise over Omicron





With the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron, spreading rapidly in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked health officials to send teams to states with low vaccination figures and an increase in cases positive. Modi assured that states with weak health infrastructure would be helped to tackle the “variant of concern”. Governments should closely monitor emerging clusters and hot spots through active, rapid and effective monitoring, as has been the case in the past, Modi told officials at a review meeting. Officials informed him of the emerging scenario around the world and the increase in cases, even in countries with higher immunization coverage. He was also informed of the priority actions recommended by WHO. The Prime Minister received a detailed overview of Omicron’s situation in the country, including states reporting a higher number of cases and districts reporting a higher positivity rate and a higher number of clusters. Details of Omicron cases reported in the country, including their travel history, vaccination status and recovered status, were also presented, the prime minister’s office said. After the presentation, Modi called on officials to work in close coordination with states to support their efforts to contain and manage the pandemic. The Centre’s strategy for proactive, targeted, collaborative and cooperative pandemic control should guide all our future actions, he said. We should be Satark (alert) and Saavdhan (careful) As the rapidly spreading Omicron variant could strain the available health infrastructure in the country, Modi called for health systems starting at the district level to be strengthened. Drawing lessons from the second wave, the Center asked States to ensure that oxygen supply equipment is installed and fully functional. The Center is also pushing states to evolve SOPs to cope with new variants. States were asked about their preparedness to face the likely crisis, whether it involves various components of health infrastructure, including training and capacity building of human resources, timely availability ambulances and readiness to operationalize Covid facilities for institutional quarantine, or the effective and supervised surveillance of those in home isolation. On November 25, the government shared the first Omicron advice with the states. It had also issued a revised travel advisory for international passengers and held review meetings with states to take stock of public health response measures, acceleration of vaccination and installation of medical equipment. oxygen supply. During the meeting, the Prime Minister was also briefed on the pace of vaccination across the country. Officials said more than 88 percent of the eligible population received the first dose while more than 60 percent received the second dose. Officials told the prime minister that the door-to-door vaccination campaign has shown encouraging results in increasing vaccination coverage. Reiterating the tried-and-tested formula of contact tracing to stop the spread of the new variant, Modi also asked officials to send more samples positive for genome sequencing to INSACOG labs.

