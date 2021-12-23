Turkish economy returns to normal

By News Center

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said the country’s economy was returning to normal, Yeni Shafak reported.

Nebati made the remarks while assessing Turkey’s economic agenda in a joint live relay by TRT 1 and TRT Haber.

Commenting on the new economic model approved by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Minister stressed that following this approval, everything is back to normal in Turkey.

“The developments regarding the currency attacks over the past few months, and the comments that have been made about it, were actually a discussion of something that was not normal. Now we are back to normal,” said Nebati.

He added that Turkish citizens, institutions, public administrations, as well as politics enter a process where everything continues in its normal framework, which is very important for Turkey.

“We have entered a very important process where actors engaged in all kinds of economic activities can see the future,” said Nebati.

He pointed out that Turkey has become a country that has used opportunities very well during the crisis in 2020.

Developing countries such as China and Turkey have started to handle the bulk of world trade, leading to a transformation of the global economy, the minister said.

“Our share in the global economy has increased. Our share of exports has also increased. One of the most important characteristics of Turkey is that it can recover very quickly in the event of a decline, ”he stressed.

Nebati stressed that the government wants to build skilled human capacities, get rid of the middle income trap and reduce inflation to single digits by applying the new economic model.

“When we look at our current account balance, the current account deficit is at a high level while the country is growing. We made a correlation, from the 90s to the present day … We now had to develop a model. As the whole world shrinks, we have said that we will be an exception with the actions we take. We were among the growing countries during the pandemic period, ”said Nebati.

He noted that the government is forecasting double-digit growth by the end of 2021 and that there is a big recovery in Turkey, adding that the country’s exports are very strong and the budget deficit is less than 3, 5%.

“The Turkish model is coming in force. Separated carriageways in this country have increased from 6,000 km to 28,000 km. The length of the highway has doubled. We have 56 airports, four more are coming. We have made Turkey the airport center of the world. We have 2053, 2071 vision documents, ”said the minister.

Turkey has become one of the strongest countries in the world in the health sector and has set an example for the world during the pandemic period, Nebati stressed.

“The basis of our model is high growth and a low current account deficit. Turkey will seize the historic opportunity. By ensuring macroeconomic stability, we will increase production and exports, and resolve the current account deficit, ”he said.

Commenting on recent economic difficulties, Nebati said that 75 percent of those with foreign currency debts in Turkey are 1000 companies, individuals and institutions are not in debt. He added that the government had raised the minimum wage by more than 50 percent, well above the rate of inflation, removed the stamp duty from all wages, ensuring that it would also overcome inflation.

Addressing those who did not cut prices after the fall in exchange rates, Minister Nebati said, “If you grab an opportunity, if you put this country in jeopardy, then you will understand what kind of ministry the ministry is. of the Treasury and Finance.

He also warned those who make false propaganda on social media about the economy.

Speaking of the recently launched currency protected TL deposit system, Nebati assured that it will benefit all citizens who invest their foreign currencies in it.

He added that everyone will be able to benefit from the system without restrictions and that the government will reduce dollarization to the lowest level with these measures it will take. It is not necessary to have a currency account and there is no single request. The person can enter the system even after an interval of three months, the minister concluded.

