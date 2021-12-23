Why China continues to call itself a communist state

21st-century Beijing Marxism sees no intrinsic contradiction in its system, as long as it fits into the way China has been governed for thousands of years.

This year marks the founding of the centenary of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, a period that Beijing has defined as a “glorious journey” in its last. central committee meeting in November.

In July 1921, the first congress of the Chinese Communist Party was held with 12 or 13 people in attendance, including Mao Zedong who later became the country’s “life leader”. The attendees of the Shanghai meeting could not even remember the exact day. But today, the same party has millions of members, continuing to chart the destiny of China.

While the communist experiment of Russia, the Soviet Union, failed miserably in 1991 alongside many other socialist states in Eastern Europe, China still sees itself as a communist state, ruling some form of a system. capitalist, which allowed it to become the second largest economy in the world.

So how does this hybrid system work in China?

Charlie Parton, a prominent China expert and senior associate researcher at the Royal United States Institute (RUSI), a British think tank, argues that the system works thanks to the Chinese interpretation of Marxism and the overemphasis of the Communist Party on “historical continuity”.

“The efforts of the Party and the people over the past century represent the most magnificent chapter in the millennial history of the Chinese nation,” said the latter. resolution of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, establishing a clear link between the country’s history and communism.

This crucial link was recently defined as “socialism with Chinese characteristics” by the country’s leader, Xi Jinping, who claims to explain both the exceptional character of the Chinese Communist Party linked to the country’s long history and its future conduct. Since the end of the 2010s, it has also been called Thought of Xi Jinping.

Current Chinese leader Xi Jinping also heads the Chinese Communist Party. He developed a theory on the socialist model of Beijing called Xi Jinping Thought.



“It wouldn’t sound like capitalist conduct, but a manifestation of socialism with Chinese characteristics. You could say this is a bit misleading. But being dishonest has never bothered the CCP, ”said Parton, who was also the EU’s former first adviser to China. TRT World.

“The ability to keep in mind an open contradiction is something difficult for the West, which was brought up in the Aristotelian school of logic. The Chinese find it less painful, ”said the former senior diplomat. Unlike the Russians, whose religious and cultural life seems to have various similarities with Europe, the Chinese feel much less attached to Greek philosophy.

But for the CCP, it is “a new step forward in the adaptation of Marxism to the Chinese context”.

Chinese exceptionalism

In the past, the Soviets or other communist states and movements were almost always proud to have universal communism, which could apply to anyone in any country, claiming that universalism marked the eventual victory of Marxism. in the world.

As a result, the Soviets, who ruled not only a large Russian-speaking people but also various non-Russian-speaking peoples like the Turkic-speaking nations of Central Asia, never claimed to have such a socialism with Russian characteristics. It could also partly explain why the Soviet system collapsed in the face of modern capitalism and Chinese socialism survived.

In addition, there is a significant difference between the two communist experiences. In the late 1980s, when the Berlin Wall fell, the Soviet leaders thought that they had to change not only the economic structure but also the political system, by dismantling the ruling Communist Party.

But the Chinese thought differently, believing that the CCP was good, but the economic system had to be changed. As a result, they incorporated capitalist elements into their political economy to adapt to the new reality of the 1990s.

Jack Ma, chairman of the Alibaba group, is one of the main Chinese businessmen, demonstrating the country's adaptability to the global free trade system.



“China has accelerated its incredible development process of the past 50 years by sometimes defining its system of governance as ‘socialism with Chinese characteristics’, which was a coded way of expressing its participation within and on a scale. international to the capitalist world economy guided by a perspective generally described as “neoliberal globalization”, explains Richard Falk, a great scholar in international relations.

“Such an identity was underscored by China’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), widely accepted as an institutional body charged with overseeing and promoting neoliberalism. It is common for economists to describe China after the political reforms associated with Deng Xiaoping in 1991 as a “socialist market economy,” “Falk said. TRT World.

While the CCP uses various authoritarian measures to control the world’s largest population, its survival cannot be explained only by authoritarianism as it has generally been described in the Western world, according to Falk.

Contrary to this approach, the success of the CCP lies mainly in its “remarkable record of administrative competence” within Chinese borders, as Beijing also pursues a foreign policy based “on soft power approaches, producing many win-win solutions. winner ”as the hyper-ambitious belt. and Road Project, says the professor.

The internal and external conduct of the CCP is clearly different from the Soviet model, whose corrupt bureaucracy and adventurous military efforts made matters worse for the state in the long run, leading to its collapse.

“Over the past two decades, China has overseen the greatest economic and geopolitical rise in history, as measured by dramatic growth, reduction in extreme poverty, and increasing dominance of China’s most important technological frontiers. 21st century innovation, ”said Falk.

Interestingly, while many Westerners see this phenomenal development of China as the success of their capitalist model, in Beijing the political understanding is completely different, believing that these are the wonders of their own interpretation of communism.

A billboard advertises Xi Jinping's thoughts in Shenzhen, Guangdong. Xi is a champion of 21st century Marxism, an ideology that believes socialism will eventually defeat capitalism.



21st century Marxism

Xi, who is also the head of the CCP, is key to understanding 21st century Marxism. To the Chinese, Xi embodies leadership much like what Mao symbolized at the time, so he is the current representative of Maoism.

“’21st century Marxism’ is used as a way to identify and highlight the relevance of Xi Jinping’s thought, and to elevate it to a status equal to that of Mao Zedong,” explains Falk.

As a result, doctrinally, Xi’s thought is a continuation of Mao Zedong’s thought, according to the CCP. Many expect the CCP to sanctify Xi Thought as its most updated official doctrine at the 20th Party Congress next year.

“In the ideological discourse, Xi prefers to emphasize the socialist nature of the Chinese approach rather than claiming its ‘communist character.’ Xi also wants his audience to accept the idea that Marxist thought is dynamic and remains in this century “full of vitality”, “argues the professor.

Xi’s Marxism in the 21st century also shows somewhat the nascent state of the CCP, which has yet to reach communism as Karl Marx theorized in the 19th century. “In theory, he’s still on the road to that blessed state. For the moment, it is passing through the stage of socialism, ”explains Parton, the British diplomat.

“Marx and Engels’ analysis of the fundamental contradictions of capitalist society is not outdated, nor is the historical materialist view that capitalism is doomed to disappear and socialism is doomed to win” Xi said.

But many Westerners believe that all of these doctrinal titles and words are used to cover up China’s authoritarian capitalist nature. “The Chinese Communist Party remains the ultimate authority in the country, therefore ‘communist’ must remain in the name of the country to maintain the legitimacy of the party’s claim to supreme power,” said Matthew Bryza, a former US diplomat in Azerbaijan, a former soviet republic.

“As with all Communist Parties, over time greed and self-interest eventually became more important to the leadership of the Communist Party of China than ideology,” Bryza said. TRT World.

Despite his criticism of the CCP, Bryza still sees Xi as a true supporter of Marxism. “Xi Jinping seems to be trying to change that and pull the country a little bit out of capitalism and more towards the egalitarian ideology of communism,” he said.

“Squaring this circle is one of Xi’s biggest challenges.”

