Golden Guest wins the featured event





Coach Dallas Todywallas Golden Guest, ridden by A. Sandesh, won the Royal Calcutta Turf Club Cup, the flagship Thursday racing event here.

The winner belongs to Mr. Mukul Sonawla, representative of Mr. DR Thacker. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, M / s. SR Sanas and Jehan J. Sataravala.

1. FREE RADICAL PLATE (1,200m) Maiden, 3 years old only, ranked 20 to 46: SAN SALVATORE (Zervan) 1, Fidato (A. Imran Khan) 2, Cherished (PS Chouhan) 3 and Caprifla (Dashrath) 4. 1-3 / 4, 1-3 / 4 and 1/2. 1m 11.05s. 304 (w), 58, 26 and 24 (p). SHP: 80, FP: 14, 617, Q: 3 160, Tanala: 12 873 and 11 034. Favorite: Multicrypted.

Owners: M / s. Gaurav Sethi, Abhimanyu J. Thackersey, Mrs. Kannika D. Kocchar and Mr. Vishal Kamal Doctor representative. LLP Decision Factor. Trainer: Altamash A. Ahmed.

2. WELCOME CUP (1,200m), Maiden (Termes), 2 years only: COEUR DE LION (Dashrath) 1, Hooves Of Thunder (Sandesh) 2, Jerusalem (Yash Narredu) 3 and Pegaso (Mosin) 4. 8- 1 / 4, 3-3 / 4 and 3-1 / 2. 1m 11. 81s. 24 (w), 13 and 17 (p). SHP: 26, FP: 61, Q: 20, Tanala: 71 and 65. Favorite: Hooves Of Thunder.

Owners: M / s. Hooshang K. Pashootan and Ramesh Chandra Mehta. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

3. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB CUP (1,200 m), Cl. I, rated 80 and above: GOLDEN GUEST (Sandesh) 1, Gazino (Peter) 2, Augustus Caesar (Neeraj) 3 and Silver Flames (A. Imran Khan) 4. Hd, 1 and 1. 1m 10. 17s. 20 (w), 14 and 35 (p). SHP: 64, FP: 123, Q: 60, Tanala: 458 and 201. Favorite: Golden Guest.

Owners: Mr. Mukul Sonawala, Mr. DR Thacker representative. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, M / s. SR Sanas and Jehan J. Sataravala. Coach: Dallas Todywalla.

4. GODSPEED PLATE (1,400 m), cl. III, noted 40 to 66: PRIDES ANGEL (Sandesh) 1, Northern Lights (PS Chouhan) 2, The Awakening (Neeraj) 3 and Majestic Warrior (Aniket) 4. 1/2, 2-1 / 2 and Lnk. 1m 23. 84s. 63 (w), 26 and 17 (p). SHP: 32, FP: 144, Q: 48, Tanala: 213 and 130. Favorite: Northern Lights.

Owners: M / s. Sudhendu Shah, KM Shah, Ms. Preeti C. Shah, Mr. Tanmay V. Mathurawala and Ms. Pooja S. Shah. Trainer: Imtiaz Sait.

5. ASSIETTE QUEST FOR CASH (1000m), Cl. IV, ranked from 20 to 46: DILBAR (S. Amit) 1, Kinnara (PS Chouhan) 2, Slam Dunk (Zeeshan) 3 and Magic In The Wind (Parmar) 4 2-3 / 4, 2-1 / 2 and High Definition. 58. 56s. 74 (w), 20, 11 and 163 (p). SHP: 42, FP: 180, Q: 32, Tanala: 3,506 and 12,019. Favorite: Kinnara.

Owners: Mr. R. Rashid, Mrs. Roohi Oomerbhoy Jaikishan & Mr. Nikhil Nayar. Trainer: HJ Antia.

6. RUNNING STAR PLATE (1,400m), Cl. IV, ranked from 20 to 46: FLAMING FIRE (Yash Narredu) 1, Midas Touch (Bhawani) 2, Raffaello (A. Imran Khan) 3 and Ciplad (CS Jodha) 4 . 1-1 / 2, 3/4 and 3 / 4. 1m 24. 97s. 23 (w), 14, 29 and 20 (p). SHP: 97, FP: 201, Q: 160, Tanala: 591 and 157. Favorite: Flaming Fire.

Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders Farm Pvt Ltd, Mrs. BE Saldhana and Mr. Mark Saldhana. Trainer: M. Narredu.

7. SECRET HALO PLATE (1,200 m), cl. V, ranked 4 to 30: BLOOMSBURY (Aniket) 1, Demetrius (Zervan) 2, Noble Lord (A. Imran Khan) 3 and Waverunner (P. Vinod) 4. Not performed: Hellbent. Nk, 1-1 / 4 and 1/2. 1m 11. 94s. 21 (w), 15, 54 and 14 (p). SHP: 199, FP: 507, Q: 428, Tanala: 2098 and 428. Favorite: Bloomsbury.

Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders Farm Pvt Ltd. Coach: Altaf Hussain.

Jackpot: 70%: 5,111 (67 tkts.), 30%: 1,041 (141 tkts.). Treble: 1,607 (15 tkts.). Super Jackpot: 70%: 11,421 (3 tkts.), 30%: 2,937 (5 tkts.).

