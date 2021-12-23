Turkiye and Qatar sign agreement to jointly operate Kabul airport





Quick news

A joint committee made up of Turkish and Qatari officials is preparing to travel to Kabul to discuss the deal with the interim government.

Flights were suspended at Afghanistan’s main international airport in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August. (Reuters Archives)

Turkey and Qatar have agreed to jointly operate the Afghan airport in Kabul, following talks between the committees of the two countries.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between Turkish and Qatari companies to operate the airport collaboratively on the basis of an equal partnership, diplomatic sources told Anadolu on Thursday.

According to the sources, the MoU was signed during Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu’s visit to Doha for the seventh meeting of the Turkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee on December 7.

A joint committee made up of Turkish and Qatari officials will travel to Kabul, the Afghan capital, to discuss the deal with the country’s interim government.

Earlier this month, Turkiye and Qatar raised the possibility of jointly operating the Taliban-controlled airport, as Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan began two-day talks in Doha.

Afghans and foreign nationals fled the country via the facility when the Taliban seized power in August after two decades of war.

But many are still looking to flee the country which faces the threat of winter food shortages and economic collapse.

“We will act together,” Turkiye’s senior diplomat Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a joint press briefing with his Qatari counterpart before Erdogan’s arrival.

“Qatar and Turkiye are continuously working with the interim government in Afghanistan to reach an agreement to open the airport (so that it can function) normally,” Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani added. .

Source: TRTWorld and agencies

