We should be “Satark” and “Saavdhan” against the Omicron variant: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level review meeting on Thursday evening on the COVID-19 situation in the country amid growing concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus. PM Modi reviewed public health response measures for containment and management of COVID-19, strengthening health infrastructure, including availability of drugs, oxygen cylinders and concentrators, ventilators, factories of PSA, intensive care / oxygen beds, human resources, computer interventions and vaccination status, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister’s office. During the meeting, officials briefed the Prime Minister on the emerging global scenario driven by the new variant, with an overview of increasing cases in countries with high vaccine coverage and the presence of Omicron . PM had asked officials to maintain a high level of vigilance and vigilance at all levels. He had asked the Center to work in close coordination with states to support their efforts for public health containment and management measures. In view of the new variant, we should be “Satark” and “Saavdhan”, the PM led. The fight against the pandemic is not over, he said, and the need to continue to adhere to the safe behavior of COVID is of paramount importance even today. The prime minister called on officials to ensure that state health systems, starting at the district level, are strengthened to meet any challenges posed by the new variant. He called on officials to work regularly with states and review the readiness of various components of the health infrastructure. He instructed officials on the effective use of computer tools for telemedicine and teleconsultation. Increased and close surveillance of emerging clusters and hot spots through active, rapid and effective surveillance must continue, he said. PM Modi requested the rapid dispatch of a good number of positive samples for genome sequencing to INSACOG laboratories. PM has supported the acceleration of testing to ensure rapid identification of cases for timely containment and treatment. “Emphasis should also be placed on effective contact tracing to curb the spread of transmission,” he said. The prime minister ordered officials that the central government should send teams to states with low immunizations, increasing cases and insufficient health infrastructure to help them improve the situation. The PM was also briefed on the progress of immunization across the country. It was informed that more than 88% of the eligible population received the first dose of the COVID19 vaccine and that more than 60% of the eligible population received the second dose. Meanwhile, India has so far recorded 236 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in 16 states and Union Territories (UT), of which 104 people have recovered or migrated, according to data from the Ministry of Union Health updates Thursday. Also read: US FDA clears Merck’s Covid-19 antiviral pill Also read: Delhi sees 96% increase in COVID-19 cases in past two weeks

